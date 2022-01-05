Chester Trail Bike Crash

CONTACT: Conservation Officer William Jones 603-271-3361 January 5, 2022

Chester, NH – On January 4, 2022 at approximately 1:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a single trail bike crash involving a male operator on private property in Chester.

Kyle Vynorius, 26, of Atkinson, NH, was operating a trail bike legally on private property near Birch Road in Auburn when he struck an icy section of the trail. Vynorius lost control, tipping the machine, and fell off, landing on the ground. Vynorius sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

Vynorius was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Icy trail conditions appear to be the leading cause of the accident.

Fish and Game personnel along with Auburn Police Department and Chester Police Department responded to the scene. Derry Ambulance transported Vynorius to Elliot Hospital in Manchester.

Fish and Game would like to remind everyone to operate OHRVs within their skill level and to be cautious of changing trail conditions. Also always wear safety equipment while operating a motorized vehicle.