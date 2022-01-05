Lifestyle Doctor Recommends Swapping One-Size-Fits-All Diet for Personalized Diet in 2022

New year’s resolutions to eat better and manage weight abound, but simple, practical changes can drive healthier eating, no matter which “diet” one chooses.

There are many ways to eat well, and many ways—some of them quite popular for a time—to eat badly.” — David Katz, MD, MPH

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As 2022 begins, diet and weight loss once again dominate the list of common New Year’s resolutions. More often than not, those plans to eat better and achieve a healthy weight survive for a few weeks, and are already long forgotten by the time spring rolls around. There are many reasons for that, and one among them is a one-size-fits-all approach to dieting. Inevitably, some particular diet is the popular preoccupation this time each year, and legions of us all dive in at once.

Diet ID, a digital health company built around a novel, image-based dietary assessment method, highlights many different ways to optimize diet quality – while advancing goals of both losing weight and achieving better health – in a far more personalized manner.

“Diet ID has evaluated dozens of styles of eating and developed prototypical examples of how to achieve optimal diet quality–the measure of overall healthfulness of diet–within each style,” said Dina Aronson, MS, RD, lead dietitian and head of content for the company. Eating patterns from low-carb to whole-foods plant-based, and everything in between, including a large number of ethnic diets, are included. We do not prescribe a particular way of eating; we recognize there is more than one way to eat well, and Diet ID has now validated and demonstrated that.”

Diet ID users can identify the style of eating they’d prefer, and learn how to optimize dietary quality within that style. Simple, practical recommendations guide the user to maintain the style of eating that works best for them, while improving the dietary quality of meals, beverages, and snacks. “This truly is personalized nutrition, featuring an approach that accommodates personal objectives as well as personal preferences,” said Dr. David L. Katz, Diet ID founder and CEO.

Dr. Katz, a leading expert in nutrition and lifestyle medicine, has served as a judge for US News & World Report’s Best Diets every year for roughly a decade. “The great value in the annual Best Diets report is how it translates the consensus of diverse experts into clear, practical guidance for the public: there are many ways to eat well, and many ways–some of them quite popular for a time–to eat badly,” said Katz. “We share that perspective at Diet ID.”

The Diet ID platform, an evidence-based nutrition well-being toolkit, has reinvented dietary assessments with its real-time image-based approach. The toolkit also provides evidence-based, personalized nutrition recommendations with its goal setting module, and turns healthy eating into everyday habits with its personalized healthy habits module. The tool is used by hundreds of healthcare professionals, wellness organizations, employee wellness groups, and health coaches around the world to help their populations form lifelong healthy habits.

The US News & World Report’s annual Best Diets, which was published yesterday, highlights nutrition experts’ rankings for the best diets for weight loss, heart health, diabetes, and more. In addition, Dr. Katz shares his idea for one small but impactful dietary change in this article about healthier eating, published this week in the Washington Post.

To learn more about Diet ID, visit dietid.com.

About Diet ID

Diet ID utilizes a novel, patent-pending approach to dietary assessment based on pattern recognition, rather than the customary recall. The system, accessible via any web-enabled device, generates a comprehensive assessment of dietary intake- diet type, diet quality (using the Healthy Eating Index 2015), daily servings of all major food groups, and levels of 150 nutrients- in as little as 60 seconds. Available in English and Spanish, the image-based app is ideal for low literacy populations. For more information on Diet ID, visit dietid.com.