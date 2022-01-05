Antidiarrheal Drugs Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on Antidiarrheal Drug Market Report to 2031. The market is segmented by type (Prescription drugs, OTC (over the counter) drugs), by end user (Children, Adults). By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa). The report includes detailed Profiles of Leading Antidiarrheal Drug Companies. PLUS, COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

The study covers detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, market segments, new developments, competitive landscape, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, market opportunities, pricing analysis, gap analysis, porter’s 5 forces model, company profiling, geographical analysis, and analytical overview of the market. Rising cases of diarrhea in developing countries and growing demand for anti-diarrheal drugs are some of the factors driving the growth of Antidiarrheal Drug market.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/antidiarrheal-drugs-market/#download_sampe_div

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Antidiarrheal Drug Market

The COVID-19 pandemic boosted the antidiarrheal drug market around the globe. In COVID patients, the development of diarrhea, increases the use of antidiarrheal drugs, which enables to slow intestinal motility. The use of drugs such as loperamide and diphenoxylate-atropine combinations act as opiate receptor agonists to decrease intestinal motility. However, the use of antidiarrheal drugs may extend the course of SARS-CoV-2 infection and may lead to more severe course of illness.

Market Driver

Rising cases of diarrhea in developing countries.

Diarrhea is considered as the third leading cause of child mortality in developing countries. According to National institute of Health about 13.0% of children under 5 year of age dies every year due to diarrhea in the region. The factors such as malnutrition, low socioeconomic status, low birth weight, inadequate breastfeeding, malnutrition is motivating the chances of diarrhea in developing countries. However, the adoption of preventive measures, strategies & proper planning of healthcare system enables in managing the disease.

Rising prevalence among children and ageing population

According to WHO, Diarrhoeal disease is considered as the second leading cause of death among children & elderly. The mortality rate of diarrheal is children is much high than elderly. The disease is leading cause of malnutrition & kills about 5,25,000 children every year. There are nearly 1 .7 billion diarrheal cases around the globe, however, the diseases can be prevented through safe drinking-water, proper hygiene &adequate sanitation, and hygiene. The rising prevalence of diarrhea among children and elderly in developing countries is increasing rapidly.

Market Opportunity

FDA encouraging safety us of drugs.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) limits packaging to ensure safety use of over-the counter (OTC) anti-diarrheal medicine loperamide (Imodium). The FDA collaborated with manufacturers to reduce number of doses in a pack, by using blister packs or single dose packaging. The FDA has approved changes to prevent misuse of drugs, changed packaging for tablet and capsule forms of OTC anti-diarrheal medicines Imodium A-D, Imodium Multi-Symptom Relief, and Be Health Loperamide HCl Capsules. The health safety is increasing to prevent from high dose of loperamide, which can intentionally or unintentionally, leads towards serious cardiac adverse events, such as QT interval prolongation, Torsades de Pointes, or other ventricular arrhythmias.

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/antidiarrheal-drugs-market/#download_sampe_div

Competitive Landscape

Lupin laboratories, Pfizer, Inc., Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Perrigo Company Plc, Proctor & Gamble, Novartis AG, Sanofi Aventis, Merck & Co., are some of the key players contributing to the growth of the global Antidiarrheal Drug market. The market players are adopting new strategies to stay competitive in the global market such as new product developments, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and geographical expansions.

In December 2018 – Lupin Pharma announced the approval from Health Canada for ZAXINE (rifaximin) to treat irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea in adults. ZAXINE is launched under a strategic licensing agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. The agreement grants company with exclusive rights to promote, distribute and market ZAXINE in Canada.

For instance, In September 2018, Perrigo plc received final approval from the U.S. Food & Drug administration for the store brand over the counter (OTC) equivalent of Imodium, Multi-Symptom Relief (loperamide hydrochloride and simethicone tablets) for diarrhea plus bloating, pressure and cramps.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com

Information found nowhere else

With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Antidiarrheal drugs market and leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

Find more Visiongain research reports on Therapeutic Drugs Sector click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: catherine.walker@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports mean that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.

Contact:

Catherine Walker

PR at Visiongain Inc.

Tel: + 44 0207 336 6100

USA Tel: + 1 718 682 4567

EU Tel: + 353 1 695 0006

Toll Free: 00-1-646-396-5129

Email: catherine.walker@visiongain.com

Web: https://www.visiongain.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

-

SOURCE Visiongain Limited.