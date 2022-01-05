Submit Release
News Search

There were 738 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,670 in the last 365 days.

Global 3D Printed Meat Market Size - Forecast to 2026

Centre for Process Innovation, Redefine Meat,MeaTech, Modern Meadow, Print2Taste (Bocusini), SavorEat, Novameat, Aleph Farm, and byFlow are the key players in the 3D Printed Meat market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global 3D Printed Meat Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 55.5% from 2021 to 2026. The 3D printed meat market is driven by the rising adoption of printing technology for replacing real meat to 3D printed meat products, increasing consumer preference for natural food consumption, and rising concerns regarding animal health and wellbeing.


Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global 3D Printed Meat Market - Forecast to 2026 

https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/3d-printed-meat-market-3639


Key Market Insights

  • As per the product type outlook, steak segment is estimated to grow rapidly from 2021 to 2026
  • As per the end-user outlook, restaurants segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market
  • Retail & online stores segment will be growing with the highest growth rate in the market as per the end-user classification
  • The Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Rest of Asia Pacific) region is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the 3D printed meat market during the forecast period
  • North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the 3D printed meat market from 2021 to 2026
  • Centre for Process Innovation, Redefine Meat, MeaTech, Modern Meadow, Print2Taste (Bocusini), SavorEat, Novameat, Aleph Farm, and byFlow are the key players in the 3D Printed Meat market.


Browse the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/3d-printed-meat-market-3639


Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • Pork
  • Steak
  • Chicken
  • Others

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • Retail & Online Stores
  • Bakeries & Confectionaries
  • Restaurants
  • Residential

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Website: Global Market Estimates


Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +16026667238

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global 3D Printed Meat Market Size - Forecast to 2026

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.