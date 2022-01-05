Ammonium Sulfate Market: Chinese Exports Grow 75% as Prices Soar

/EIN News/ -- Boosting shipments to Brazil facilitates China's leadership in the global ammonium sulfate market. From January-August 2021, China exported 6.3M tonnes of ammonium sulfate worth over $1B. Compared to the same period of the previous year, supplies abroad soared by 23.5% in physical terms and 75% in value terms. Brazil is the prime importer, accounting for 29% of China's ammonium sulfate exports. In the first eight months of the last year, Brazil’s purchases from China totalled 1.5M tonnes, increasing by 34% against the same period of 2020. Over the past decade, China emerged as the most significant and fastest-growing ammonium sulfate supplier worldwide, ramping up exports from 0.8M to 8.7M tonnes.



LOS ANGELES, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In January-August 2021, China’s ammonium sulfate exports reached 6.3M tonnes, rising by 23.5% compared to the same period of 2020, a new report by a market research firm IndexBox says. In monetary terms, supplies grew by 75% to over $1B. Exports to Brazil increased by 34% to 1.5M tonnes over the same period.

In the past decade, China became the world’s largest supplier in the ammonium sulfate market, ramping up shipments from 0.8M to 8.7M tonnes and emerging as the fastest-growing exporter. It accounts for over 60% of global export volume.

China’s Ammonium Sulfate Exports by Country

In 2020, ammonium sulfate exports from China skyrocketed to 8.7M tonnes, with an increase of 23% on the year before. In value terms, China’s ammonium sulfate exports surged to $1B, IndexBox says.

Brazil (2.5M tonnes) was the main destination for ammonium sulfate exports from China, with a 29% share of the total figure. Moreover, ammonium sulfate shipments to Brazil exceeded the volume sent to the second major destination, Indonesia (1M tonnes), twofold. Viet Nam (741K tonnes) ranked third in total exports with an 8.6% share.

From 2010 to 2020, the average annual growth rate of volume sent to Brazil amounted to +59.5%. Exports to the other major destinations recorded the following average annual growth rates: Indonesia (+30.1% per year) and Viet Nam (+10.4% per year).

In value terms, Brazil ($291M) remains the key foreign market for ammonium sulfate exports from China, comprising 29% of the total figure in 2020. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Indonesia ($131M), with a 13% share of total exports. It was followed by Viet Nam, with a 10% share.

Last year, the average ammonium sulfate export price amounted to $117 per tonne, reducing by -2% against the previous year. There were significant differences in the average prices for the major foreign markets. In 2020, the country with the highest price was Viet Nam ($142 per tonne), while the average price for exports to Pakistan ($92 per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

Companies Mentioned in the Report. Ammonium Sulfate Manufacturers

BASF, Evonik, Sumitomo Corporation, Lanxess, Domo Chemicals, Arkema, Fibrant, Royal DCM, Novus International, ArcelorMittal, Eurochem, Uralchem, Lemandou, China Petrochemical Development Corporation, Shanxi Jincheng Anthracite Mining Group International Trading Co., Kentech Agrimate Co, Hengshui Hengji Agricultural Materi, Star Grace Mining Co, Jiangsu Songjia Petrochemical Co, Hubei Sanning Chemical Industry Co, Wego.

