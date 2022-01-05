Zero Trust Security Solutions Market Share, Growth, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research

Zero Trust Security Solutions Market Size –USD 19.49 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 17.2%, Market Trend –Increasing adoption of IoT-based devices

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Zero Trust Security Solutions Market report sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The Global Zero Trust Security Solutions Market studies the market scenario to offer growth projections for the Zero Trust Security Solutions industry for the forecast period of 2020-2028. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline. The report pays special heed to the emerging business components, niche sectors, and product launches and brand promotions occurring in the market to help the readers make fruitful investment strategies.

The global zero trust security solutions market size is expected to reach USD 69.85 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 17.2% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Major factors driving market revenue growth are increasing numbers of cyberattacks, presence of stringent regulations for information security and data protection, and increasing digitalization in developing countries. Zero trust security is an IT security framework that requires authentic verification from every single device, user, or machine that attempts to connect or access a private network.

The crisis has affected the demand and supply pattern, as well as the trends of the industry. It has also brought an economic slowdown that has affected the business of the key manufacturers of the industry. The report estimates the impact of this crisis on the current scenario and future prospects and provides a post-COVID market scenario. Furthermore, the report is attuned with the latest market changes and economic landscape with regard to the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic.

The report also provides deeper insights into the technological advancements, industrial landscape, and emerging product and technological developments in the Zero Trust Security Solutions Market. It offers fruitful insights into the business sphere to help businesses capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Regional Analysis of the Zero Trust Security Solutions Market:

The report further covers extensive regional analysis of the Zero Trust Security Solutions industry with regards to market scope, market size, market share, revenue generation, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand ratio, and analysis of the key players operating in those regions. The regional analysis covers given below –

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Cisco Systems Inc.,

Akamai Technologies, Inc.,

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.,

Symantec Corporation,

Okta, Inc.,

Forcepoint, LLC.,

Centrify Corporation,

Cyxtera Technologies,

Illumio, and

Sophos Group Plc.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Zero Trust Security Solutions Market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Key Objectives of the Report:

• Analysis and estimation of the Zero Trust Security Solutions Market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2028

• Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

• Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Zero Trust Security Solutions Market

• Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

• Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Zero Trust Security Solutions Market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Market Segmentation

• Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

•

o Data Security

o API Security

o Endpoint Security

o Security Policy Management

o Security Analytics

• Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o On-Premises

o Cloud

• End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o BFSI

o IT & Telecommunication

o Retail & E-commerce

o Healthcare

o Energy and Utility

o Others

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Zero Trust Security Solutions Market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Zero Trust Security Solutions industry by 2028?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Zero Trust Security Solutions Market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Zero Trust Security Solutions industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your requirements.

