Personal Protective Equipment Market Highlights Recent Trends, Market Growth, Business Opportunities till 2028

The growing industrialization and stringent safety norms at workplaces and massive usage by the healthcare industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Personal Protective Equipment market is forecast to grow at a rate of 7.6% from USD 52.77 billion in 2020 to USD 91.55 billion in 2028.The growing need for respiratory equipment in mines, emergency response, the military and law enforcement, health care, and fire departments, associated with the increase in hand injuries in the workplace, is expected to drive market growth for PPE over the next few years.

A growing awareness of workers' health and safety, in addition to the increase in industrial deaths, mainly in emerging economies due to the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE), should guide the market during years of forecasting. Technological innovation, accompanied by the changing needs of consumers in PPE, should further increase the expansion of the market.

Key participants include AG ANSELL LTD, Honeywell International Inc., 3M, Delta Plus Group, Alpha Pro Tech, Metric AG & Co. KG., Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. (KCWW), Toshiba Corporation MSA, Lakeland Inc., and DuPont, among others.

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 epidemic has increased demand for PPE products, including masks, respirators, protective clothing, and gloves. Manufacturing, and aerospace, provided PPE to their employees to protect them from the sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides, manufacturers are working at 100% of their capacity to supply PPE in all regions due to the growing gap between supply and demand. As a result, demand for PPE is expected to grow over the forecast period.

Lack of knowledge about safety and health risks in the workplace is a significant problem that is spreading among workers. To spread awareness about health and safety, the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) partnered with various health and safety organizations to come up with unique ideas and solutions as part of the campaign Workplace Innovator Award. Such initiatives by agencies in collaboration with market players to improve safety standards are expected to stimulate demand for personal safety equipment in the coming years.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Glove manufacturers are increasingly turning to greener manufacturing technologies using renewable resources such as solar and wind power. They are working on cutting costs by using less water and synthetic fuels, which is expected to stimulate demand for products during the forecast period.

Growing concerns about the health and safety of employees in earthquake-prone areas should encourage employers to follow workplace safety rules and encourage the use of personal safety equipment when working in high-risk activities. Also, a growing awareness of precautions to take after disasters should encourage various industries to prepare for natural disasters. This should stimulate demand for products during the forecast period.

Technological advances, combined with changing consumer trends, have led to a significant change in manufacturing techniques to obtain superior quality finished products. The industry has also witnessed a surge in high-tech multifunctional protective clothing. However, these manufacturing processes are costly and complicated for workshop workers to understand. This could have a deterrent effect on market growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Personal Protective Equipment market on the basis of End Use, Hazard, Product, and Region:

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Construction

Oil and Gas

Manufacturing

Food and Beverage

Chemicals

Transportation

Healthcare

Others

Hazard Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Electrical

Fire

Biological

Chemical

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hands and Arm

Respiratory

Eye and Face

Head Protection

Foot and Leg

Protective Clothing

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S

Europe

U.K

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

