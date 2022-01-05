NHPCO Welcomes New Board Members in 2022
Appreciation to those professionals who are committed to advancing person- and family-centered care through service on NHPCO board of directors
Our board members come from programs that vary in size, structure, and service area and represent the wide range of organizations across the country that share our common goal...”ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, US, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO) is proud to welcome five new members to the organization’s board of directors and thanks those individuals returning for a second term. The full NHPCO board will meet for its first meeting of the year on January 26, 2022.
— Edo Banach
Joining the NHPCO board of directors for three-year terms are:
• Trisha Crissman, CommonSpirit Health at Home, Milford, OH
• Jim Deal, Compassus, Brentwood, TN
• Clevis Parker, ProCare Hospice of Nevada, Las Vegas, NV
• Lynn Sexten, Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care, Madison, WI
• Kristen Yntema, AuthoraCare Collective, Greensboro, NC
Returning to the NHPCO board for a second terms are:
• Ron Crossno, Kindred at Home, Hutto, TX
• Carla Davis, LHC, Charleston, SC
• Elizabeth Fowler, Bluegrass Care Navigators, Lexington, KY
• Brian Jones, SHARE Foundation, El Dorado, AR
• Katy Lanz, TopSight, LLC, Pittsburgh, PA
• Norman McRae, Caris HealthCare, LP, Knoxville, TN
“For their commitment to our organization and the nation’s hospice and palliative care community, we welcome these new members to the NHPCO board of directors and extend our appreciation to those continuing their board service. Our board members come from programs that vary in size, structure, and service area and represent the wide range of organizations across the country that share our common goal of leading person- and family-centered care,” said NHPCO President and CEO Edo Banach
Appreciation goes out to Sally Aldrich of Baptist Trinity Health, Darren Bertram of Infinity Hospice Care, Rafael Sciullo of Empath Health/Suncoast Hospice, and Paul Ledford of the Florida Hospice and Palliative Care Association who concluded their terms on the NHPCO board at the end of 2021.
“To those who have concluded their board service, we thank them for their many contributions to our organization and the provider community,” added Banach.
Executive Committee
Additionally, NHPCO extends its appreciation to those serving on the 2022 executive committee:
• Chair – Norman McRae, Caris HealthCare, LP, Knoxville, TN
• Vice Chair – Melinda Gruber, Caring Circle, St. Joseph, MI
• President – Edo Banach, NHPCO, Alexandria, VA
• Treasurer – Peter Brunnick, Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, Charlotte, NC
• Secretary – Elizabeth Fowler, Bluegrass Care Navigators, Lexington, KY
• At-Large – Balu Natarajan, Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, Rosemont, IL
• At-Large – Tarrah Lowry, Trustbridge, West Palm Beach, FL
• Hospice Action Network Representative – David Totaro, BAYADA Home Health Care, Philadelphia, PA
A full list of NHPCO’s board of directors is available in the “About NHPCO” section of the organization’s website.
To learn more about hospice and palliative care, visit NHPCO’s CaringInfo website at www.CaringInfo.org.
About NHPCO
As the leading organization representing integrated, person-centered healthcare, NHPCO gives ongoing inspiration, practical guidance, and legislative representation to hospice and palliative care providers so they can enrich experiences for patients and ease caregiving responsibilities and emotional stress for families. Learn more at www.nhpco.org.
