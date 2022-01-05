Global Non-PVC IV Bags Market to Surpass US$ 3,409.4 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global non-PVC IV bags market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,805.6 million in 2021, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Non-PVC IV Bags Market:

Key players are focusing on product launches and approvals in order to enhance their market presence. For instance, in May 2019, Sihuan Pharmaceutical, a Chinese pharmaceutical manufacturer and the largest cardio-cerebral vascular drug manufacturer in China's prescription drug market, announced that the non-PVC solid-liquid double chamber bag for ceftazidime/sodium chloride injection was granted drug registration approval by the National Medical Products Administration (the ‘NMPA’) of the People's Republic of China.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global non-PVC IV bags market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period, due to the rising number of hospital acquired infections. Serious infections may require intravenous antibiotics for weeks, thereby increasing the demand of IV bags. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report, in the U.S. hospitals alone, hospital acquired infections account for an estimated 1.7 million infections and 99,000 associated deaths each year.

Among type, single-chambered segment is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global non-PVC IV bags market in 2021, owing to the high usage in IV drips and other mixtures. Single-chambered segment have several advantages, such as convenience in handling, transportation, and disposal. Moreover, the increasing number of point-of-care facilities along with home care setups is accelerating the demand for single-chamber bags.

On the basis of material, ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) segment is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global non-PVC IV bags market in 2021. Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) is a copolymer of vinyl and ethylene acetate. It is a very elastic and durable thermoplastic with high transparency and almost no odor. EVA has various attractive properties such as low cost, many polarities, and excellent adhesion to non-porous substrates, which is expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global non-PVC IV bags market include Renolit SE, Kraton Corporation, Shanghai Solve Care Co., Ltd., Shanghai Xin Gen Eco-Technologies Co., Ltd., PolyCine GmbH, Jiangxi Sanxin Medtec Co., Ltd., Sealed Air, Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Fresenius Kabi AG, Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., Sartorius AG, Technoflex, and Huaren Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

Global Non-PVC IV Bags Market, By Type:

Single-chambered Multi-chambered



Global Non-PVC IV Bags Market, By Material: Polypropylene (PP) IV Bag Polyethylene IV Bag Copolyester Ether IV Bag Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) IV Bag Others

Global Non-PVC IV Bags Market, By Application:

Chemotherapy Targeted Drug Delivery Glucose Injection Sodium Chloride Solution Electrolyte Injection Nutrient Injection Others



Global Non-PVC IV Bags Market, By End User:

Hospitals Clinics Emergency Service Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others



Global Non-PVC IV Bags Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



