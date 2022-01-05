Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market – Key Development by 2028 | Royal DSM N.V.,Allnex Group,Hitachi Chemical Co.,Ltd.

Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market

Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market is on the cusp of achieving mainstream adoption with growing government support

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market is on the cusp of achieving mainstream adoption with growing government support , Monomers (as diluents), oligomers, initiators (Photo polymerization initiators & co-initiators), and additives make up UV curable resins (pigments, plasticizers, antioxidants, & stabilizers). UV curable resins are gaining popularity as an alternative to traditional resins due to their superior physical and chemical properties.

Overview

There are many variables that go into determining the strength of ultraviolet curable resins. One of these is the texture, or texture index, of the resin. Resins come in many different viscosities, or degrees of softness. The molecular weight of individual molecules is also another important factor, determining the thickness of the resins and their ability to penetrate. Another important variable is the mix ratio, which is the number of molecules of resin used to create a single solid block of the resin. Many companies have created products that combine ultraviolet curable resins with wood coatings and other UV-deflecting materials to create a UV-deflective surface.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global ultraviolet (UV) curable resins market include Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Royal DSM N.V., Allnex Group, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Jiangsu Sanmu Group Corporation, Arkema Group, IGM Resins B.V., and Covestro AG.

Drivers

Increasing involvement of several governments to reduce reliance on highly volatile organic compounds and encourage adoption of UV curable resins is expected to propel growth of the ultraviolet (UV) curable resins market throughout the forecast period.

Moreover, growing application of UV resin coatings in manufacturing UV-resistant glass products across the construction and buildings sector is expected to supplement growth of the ultraviolet (UV) curable resins market during the forecast period.

Summary of the COVID-19 Aftermath

The global ultraviolet (UV) curable resins market has witnessed a downfall on its progress chart due to the onset of the COVID-19 crisis. The virus-fuelled disruptions in the supply chain coupled with the delay in shipments have resulted in poor application of these resins. Contrarily, the growing trend of using high-quality wooden coatings in UV-protected products is rendering the scope of the market.

Key Takeaways

The ultraviolet (UV) curable resins market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of throughout the forecast period on the heels of growing demand from the industrial sector and growing government support. For instance, in January 2021, a 3D printing major, Continuous Composites, along with its partner, Arkema/Sartomer, announced to develop UV-curable resins for performance-driven composite solutions.

By expanding the horizons, the Asia Pacific region is at the pole position in the global ultraviolet (UV) curable resins market owing to the growing demand from the industrial sector for coating and painting applications.

Bubbling under the top spot, North America is another region of interest for the global ultraviolet (UV) curable resins market on account of increasing use in glass-making for indoor applications in the construction and buildings sector.

Business Strategies:

Resin manufacturers are focusing on developing low volatile resins, such as UV curable resins, in response to growing environmental concerns and stringent government regulations regarding VOC emissions. The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Ozone Transport Commission (OTC), the California Air Resources Board (CARB), and the South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD) have all set strict limits on VOC content in architectural and industrial maintenance coatings. The EPA has set a limit of 250 grammes of VOC per litre for exterior coatings. The global Ultraviolet (UV) curable resins market is growing as a result of these factors.

Technical limitations of UV curing technology, such as oxygen inhibition and initial yellowing, are, however, some of the major roadblocks to market expansion.

Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of composition, the global ultraviolet (UV) curable resins market is segmented into:

Monomer

Oligomer

Photo-initiator

Others

On the basis of application, the global ultraviolet (UV) curable resins market is segmented into:

Coatings

Graphic Arts (3D Printing Inks, Overprint Varnish)

Industrial (Adhesives, Packaging, Optical)

Others

