Indian Pesticides Industry Growth, Market Cap, Consumption, Sales, Revenue, Top Companies and Forecast By 2026

Indian Pesticides Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Pesticides Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the pesticides industry in India reached a value of INR 232 Billion in 2020. Pesticides are toxic substances designed to eliminate, reduce or control the infestation of insects, weeds, rodents, fungi and other organisms in crops or plants. These insects and pests cause severe damage to the crops and impact the overall agricultural production. Depending upon their application, different types of pesticides include avicide, herbicide, insecticide, fungicide, piscicide and rodenticide. In India, crop protection chemicals have gained immense popularity over the past few years due to increasing awareness among farmers regarding the impact of pest infestation on crop yields.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-pesticides-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

With the rising population in India, the focus has shifted towards enhancing farm productivity and efficiently using the available arable land. Apart from this, the increasing adoption of modern agricultural approaches, such as Integrated Pest Management and contract farming, are positively influencing the India pesticides market. Moreover, there has been an increase in the number of investments made in the industry owing to a major shift towards the development of eco-friendly pesticides. However, the overall consumption of pesticides in the countries is still lower than their production, owing to which India has emerged as one of the largest pesticide exporters in the world. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Indian pesticides market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-pesticides-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product type:

• Synthetic Pesticides

• Biopesticides

Breakup by Segments:

• Insecticides

• Fungicides

• Herbicides

• Others

Breakup by Formulation:

• Liquid Pesticides

• Dry Pesticides

Breakup by Crop Type:

• Cereals

• Vegetables

• Fruits

• Plantation Crops

• Others

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in the report and the profiles of key players have also been provided.

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

Note- If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report. We deliver report with-in 24 hours.

Other Reports:

Low Density Polythlene Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/low-density-polyethylene-market

Healthcare Packaging Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/healthcare-packaging-market

Green Tea Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/green-tea-market

Air Quality Monitoring Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/air-quality-monitoring-market

Fixed Satellite Services Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fixed-satellite-services-market

Heparin Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/heparin-market

Electric Lawn Mower Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-lawn-mower-market

Aluminum Die Casting Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aluminum-die-casting-market