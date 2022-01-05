Indian Poultry Market to Grow at 15.2% During 2021-2026

Indian Poultry Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Poultry Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Indian poultry market reached a value of INR 1,988 Billion in 2020. Poultry includes ducks, turkeys, chickens and geese are raised domestically or commercially for their eggs and meat. In recent decades, the poultry industry in India has been radically transformed and emerged as one of the major sectors of the economy. The growth of the industry has been driven by strong demand for these products emanating from the eggetarian and non-vegetarian population in the country. Moreover, due to rapid urbanization, inflating disposable incomes and rising health consciousness among consumers, the traditional Indian diet which had been heavily dependent on pulses has now been replaced with other protein-rich food products such as meat, eggs, and dairy products. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Indian poultry market to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% during 2021-2026.

Market Trends:

Changing food habits and busy schedules of the working population have increased the preference for convenient food offered at food joints. In addition to this, the introduction of online food delivery channels, such as Zomato, Swiggy, Food Panda and Uber Eats, has improved the accessibility to food services. Since a significant part of the demand for poultry products comes from the food service sector, its development is providing impetus to the growth of the Indian market. Apart from this, various organized retail outlets have emerged over the past two decades with adequate resources for freezing and refrigerating poultry products. In comparison with local grocery stores, these outlets also offer stock keeping units (SKU) for displaying different products.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by segments:

• Broiler

• Eggs

Breakup by End Use:

• Broilers

• Food Services

• Households

• Eggs

• Retail

• Institutional

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Traditional Retail Stores

• Business to Business (B2B)

• Modern Retail Stores

Breakup by Region:

• Broilers

• Tamil Nadu

• Maharashtra

• Haryana

• West Bengal

• Uttar Pradesh

• Others

• Eggs

• Andhra Pradesh

• Tamil Nadu

• Telangana

• West Bengal

• Maharashtra

• Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry.

Key highlights of the Report:

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

