Battery Pack Market study provides Worldwide Overview and Forecast by 2021-2028

Growing use of smartphones and surging need for longer battery backup are key market growth drivers

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Battery Pack Market size is expected to reach USD 132.68 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 17.9%, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Growth in market revenue is primarily attributed to increasing applications of battery packs in consumer electronic devices such as mobile phones and laptops, power tools, and electric vehicles. Increasing use of mobile devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets, growing use of cordless and portable electronic equipment, surging need for extended battery life are some of the major factors driving the growth of the global battery pack market.

A recent market intelligence study on the Battery Pack market incorporates proprietary techniques and assessment tools to screen the Battery Pack market for the forecast period, 2021-2028. Additionally, valuable insights pertaining to the market size, share and growth rate of Battery Pack market offers a greater chance of success for all – business owners, products, and innovative technology. Unbiased perspective on present day and yesteryear trends included in the research aims at saving the product owners from making wrong business decisions

The report also offers details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with a thorough SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer competitive edge to the readers. The report focuses on the recent trends, major challenges and opportunities, and limitations pertaining to the ongoing pandemic.

key findings from the report

Based on product type, the phone battery packs segment is expected to register the highest growth in revenue over the forecast period. Growth of this segment is spurred by growing use of smartphones worldwide and increasing need for longer power backup for smartphones and other mobile devices.

Based on battery type, the Li-ion battery segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020. Growing use of Li-ion batteries in battery packs due to advantages such as high energy density, enhanced voltage capacity, and lower self-discharge rate compared to other battery types is one of the primary factors bolstering this segment’s growth.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as Epec LLC, Cadex, Steatite, Excell Battery, ProTechnologies, Energizer Holding Inc., Mophie Inc., BYD Battery Co. Ltd, LG Chem Power Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Simplo Technology Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, and Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. among others. and others as well as new entrants in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Battery Pack market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global Battery Pack market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

For the purpose of this report, the global battery pack market is segmented on the basis of product type, battery type, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Laptop battery pack

Power battery pack

Phone battery pack

Others

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Lithium-ion battery

Nickel metal hydride battery

Lithium-polymer battery

Nickel cadmium battery

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Consumer electronics

Automotive

Power tools

Medical

Others

Thank you for reading the research report. We also offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer you the best suited report.

