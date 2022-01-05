Submit Release
News Search

There were 732 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,731 in the last 365 days.

HelpKidz Coin (HKC) Token Is Now Listed on Tokpie

HelpKidz Tokpie

HelpKidz Coin (HKC) Token Is Now Listed on Tokpie.

HelpKidz Coin assists children's institutions and disabled children”
— Marcus K
GERMANY, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HelpKidz is a crypto project with deflationary tokenomics. Its a charity project as the start up uses taxation tokenomics to accumulate funds for helping children in Europe. Thanks to the HKC token, each transaction brings 2% to the donation’s fund.

HelpKidz aims to help children’s institutions and children with disabilities. The $HKC cryptocurrency buyers support the charitable causes with every purchase. So, once enough funds have accumulated for donation, the monetary amounts are put directly into a relevant project as well as the HelpKidz Coin’s supply equals 1 billion, with a 1% allocated to the burn address.

HKC is the BEP20 (BSC) token that’s compatible with third-party services (wallets, exchanges, listings, etc.) and provides easy integration. Besides, this cryptocurrency has an 8% taxation rate. So, the smart contract automatically deducts eight percent from each transaction and allocates it as follows. 3% goes to the rewards for holders. Also, 2% goes to the charity and the same amount to the liquidity pool. The rest 1% goes to the burning wallet.
You can buy HKC tokens on the PancakeSwap exchange or on the Tokpie exchange.

To purchase HKC tokens for BNB, one can Fund their account with BNB. Incase somebody doesn’t have crypto, they can purchase BNB with a bank card in a few minutes and open the HKC/BNB order book and place the trade order to buy. Use this instruction if incase there is any difficulty in placing the trade order. Lastly, Withdraw HKC tokens to your personal BEP20 wallet or hold them on the account.

ABOUT HELPKIDZ
The HelpKidz Coin is a cryptocurrency project that intends to assist children's institutions and disabled children. HelpKidz is a new deflationary tokenomics project. It's a charity effort, as the company employs taxation tokenomics to raise revenue for European children. Each transaction contributes 2% to the donation fund thanks to the HKC token.

Marcus K.
Support HelpKidz Coin
office@helpkidz-coin.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

Introducing helpkidz-Coin.org

You just read:

HelpKidz Coin (HKC) Token Is Now Listed on Tokpie

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.