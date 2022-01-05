HelpKidz Coin (HKC) Token Is Now Listed on Tokpie
HelpKidz Coin assists children's institutions and disabled children”GERMANY, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HelpKidz is a crypto project with deflationary tokenomics. Its a charity project as the start up uses taxation tokenomics to accumulate funds for helping children in Europe. Thanks to the HKC token, each transaction brings 2% to the donation’s fund.
HelpKidz aims to help children’s institutions and children with disabilities. The $HKC cryptocurrency buyers support the charitable causes with every purchase. So, once enough funds have accumulated for donation, the monetary amounts are put directly into a relevant project as well as the HelpKidz Coin’s supply equals 1 billion, with a 1% allocated to the burn address.
HKC is the BEP20 (BSC) token that’s compatible with third-party services (wallets, exchanges, listings, etc.) and provides easy integration. Besides, this cryptocurrency has an 8% taxation rate. So, the smart contract automatically deducts eight percent from each transaction and allocates it as follows. 3% goes to the rewards for holders. Also, 2% goes to the charity and the same amount to the liquidity pool. The rest 1% goes to the burning wallet.
You can buy HKC tokens on the PancakeSwap exchange or on the Tokpie exchange.
To purchase HKC tokens for BNB, one can Fund their account with BNB. Incase somebody doesn’t have crypto, they can purchase BNB with a bank card in a few minutes and open the HKC/BNB order book and place the trade order to buy. Use this instruction if incase there is any difficulty in placing the trade order. Lastly, Withdraw HKC tokens to your personal BEP20 wallet or hold them on the account.
ABOUT HELPKIDZ
The HelpKidz Coin is a cryptocurrency project that intends to assist children's institutions and disabled children. HelpKidz is a new deflationary tokenomics project. It's a charity effort, as the company employs taxation tokenomics to raise revenue for European children. Each transaction contributes 2% to the donation fund thanks to the HKC token.
