Retail Point of Sale Market Worth USD 43.79 Billion By 2028 Growing at 13.8% CAGR | Emergen Research

Growing trend of shift to cashless transactions and digital transformation in developing economies are some key factors driving growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Retail Point of Sale Market Research report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The Global Retail Point of Sale Market studies the market scenario to offer growth projections for the Retail Point of Sale industry for the forecast period of 2021-2028

retail point of sale market size is expected to reach USD 43.79 Billion at a steady CAGR of 13.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Changing customer preference for cashless transactions at retail stores, convenience of paper-less billing, and reduced need for manual effort are some key factors driving growth of the global retail point of sale system market currently.

Point of sale systems enables streamlining and automating processes related to transactions and tracking of crucial sales data and product-related information and inventory. Retailers are rapidly enhancing their sales functionality by deploying data-capture devices and networks, including barcode scanners and card readers. Retailers are able to track price accuracy, gross revenue, inventory changes, and sales patterns, which aid in understanding and deploying strategies that can open up high potential revenue opportunities going ahead. Point of sale system manufacturers are focused on enhancing efficiency and developing more innovative products and solutions to drive adoption of products at larger scale.

Additionally, the report also gives an insight into product portfolios, costs, sales, production capacities, and market players. Raw materials, demand analysis, product flow, and distribution channels have been studied and surveyed extensively in this research report. The key growth trends and opportunities are offered through a thorough investigation and examination of the market. A detailed course of development is offered in the report along with insights into businesses connected with it, which include firms, industries, organizations, vendors, and local manufacturers.

Modern point of sale systems are designed to sync with third-party software systems. These are tailored with features such as membership programs that award points to regular buyers and offer discounts on future purchases. The retail point of sale has its own vulnerabilities and the software is prone to phishing, and hackers can infiltrate and gain access to valuable and confidential information such as credit card details of customers. Data security concerns is a key factor expected to continue to hamper growth of the market to a certain extent going ahead.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report: Hewlett-Packard Inc., Micros Systems Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., NEC Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Epicor Software Corporation, Ingenico Group, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, VeriFone Systems Inc., and Toshiba Tec Corporation.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Furthermore, the report divides the Retail Point of Sale market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global retail point of sale market on the basis of component, product, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Software

Services

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Mobile POS Terminals

Fixed POS Terminals

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Grocery Stores

Gas Stations

Others

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Overview of the Retail Point of Sale Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Retail Point of Sale industry

