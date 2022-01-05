Durable Medical Equipment Market Worth USD 305.17 Billion By 2028 Growing at 5.8% CAGR | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Durable Medical Equipment Market Trends – Technological advancements in medical equipment manufacturing

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Durable Medical Equipment Market Research report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The Global Durable Medical Equipment Market studies the market scenario to offer growth projections for the Durable Medical Equipment industry for the forecast period of 2021-2028

durable medical equipment market size is expected to reach USD 305.17 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing number of disabled care centers and surgical and outpatient services, hospital, and elderly care homes, and major prevalence of cancer, ophthalmic ailments, cardiac disorders, neurological conditions, and gynecological disorders, coupled with rapidly increasing geriatric population, continuous technological advancements in medical equipment manufacturing are some major factors boosting revenue growth of the global durable medical equipment market. Durable medical equipment is designed to manage various medical conditions, illnesses, and offer therapeutic benefits and convenience to patients.

Durable medical equipment is segmented into personal mobility devices, bathroom safety devices and medical furniture, monitoring, and therapeutic devices. Personal mobility devices refer to devices that provide mobility to users who are unable to move or walk. This category includes scooters, wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, and canes. Personal mobility devices segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global market in 2020, which can be attributed to increasing number of elderly patients, care centers, and major prevalence of chronic disorders.

Additionally, the report also gives an insight into product portfolios, costs, sales, production capacities, and market players. Raw materials, demand analysis, product flow, and distribution channels have been studied and surveyed extensively in this research report. The key growth trends and opportunities are offered through a thorough investigation and examination of the market. A detailed course of development is offered in the report along with insights into businesses connected with it, which include firms, industries, organizations, vendors, and local manufacturers.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report: Invacare Corporation, GE Healthcare, Stryker Corporation, Hill Rom, Inc., Drive Medical, GF Health Products, Inc., Sunrise Medical, Medline Industries, Inc., Carex Health Brands, Inc., and Intco Medical.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Furthermore, the report divides the Durable Medical Equipment market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global durable medical equipment market based on product type, payers, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Bathroom Safety Devices and Medical Furniture

Personal Mobility Devices

Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices

Payer Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Private

Public

Out-of-Pocket

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Clinics

Hospitals

Long Term Care Centers

Home Care Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Overview of the Durable Medical Equipment Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Durable Medical Equipment industry

