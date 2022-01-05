Intraocular Lens Market, 2022-2028 by Segmentation: Based on Product, Application and Region

Intraocular Lens Market

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Intraocular Lens Market report presents the Intraocular Lens sales and revenue by companies, regions, type and application and forecast to 2028. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

New product releases by market players, increasing advancement in cataract surgery procedures, and increased awareness campaigns for cataract patients are the primary drivers driving the growth of the global intraocular lens market during the forecast period. Recent advancements in cataract surgery have boosted the efficacy and safety of the surgical operation, resulting in a large number of people seeking cataract therapy. For instance, recent advances in ophthalmology, such as the incorporation of the femtosecond laser, an infrared laser with a wavelength of 1053 nm, into cataract surgery, have boosted the safety and reliability of the treatment.

Furthermore, a variety of femtosecond laser systems for corneal refractive surgery are commercially available. Femtosecond laser technology has the potential to improve cataract surgery. The femtosecond laser (FSL) is capable of performing three critical processes in cataract surgery: lens fragmentation, corneal incisions, and capsulotomy. Furthermore, as the number of cataract and refractive surgeries grows and there is a greater demand for new technologies in clinical practices, major market players are developing mobile surgery platforms. For instance, Sightpath Medical introduced Mobile Femtosecond or MoFe, a mobile femtosecond laser cataract surgery suite, in February 2013. Moreover, advancements in intraocular lens material, such as the introduction of a novel intraocular lens with a vast range of continuous good-quality vision, a trifocal intraocular lens for patients with astigmatism undergoing cataract surgery, an Extended Depth of Focus (EDOF) intraocular lens, and others, have enabled surgery to be performed through tiny incisions, resulting in faster patient recovery. Corneal edema and endothelial decompensation have been minimized due to the development of ophthalmic viscosurgical devices. It has revolutionized cataract surgery, creating a huge potential for the intraocular lens market.

Major players in the intraocular lens market are focusing on R&D operations to produce new intraocular lenses with improved safety and at a lower cost, hence expanding their product range. Furthermore, different significant businesses are working to gain regulatory approval for their intraocular lens product portfolio in order to efficiently commercialize it to a large range of potential clients. For instance, STAAR Surgical Company obtained CE mark approval for EVO+ Visian ICL with Aspheric (EDOF) Optic in May 2017. The approval allows STAAR Surgical to commercialize the EVO+ Visian ICL in Europe.

HOYA Corp obtained U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for clear foldable hydrophobic aspheric intraocular lenses, the iSert Intraocular Lens, in April 2012. Lenstec, Inc., a medical device firm that designs, manufactures, and distributes intraocular lens implants and lens injection systems, obtained U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for Softec HDM intraocular lenses in April 2016. The approval aided Lenstec in incorporating the new product into its Softec HD product portfolio. Moreover, U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval permits the firm to promote the product efficiently in the U. S. Ophtec BV obtained CE mark approval for aspheric presbyopia-correcting Intra Ocular Lens: Precizon Presbyopic in May 2017. After obtaining CE mark approval, the product is now available for sale in the European Union.

Key takeaways of the Intraocular Lens Market:

The global intraocular lens market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5 % during the forecast period 2017 and 2025, due to advancements in cataract surgery procedures.

Among the flexibility segment, folded intraocular lenses have a large market share due to their benefits over rigid intraocular lenses. For instance, folded intraocular lenses have a square and truncated optic edge, which decreases posterior capsule opacification. Furthermore, folded intraocular lenses necessitate a smaller insertion for IOL placement, decreasing the risk of postoperative defects.

Among product types segment, monofocal intraocular lenses have the highest revenue share owing to the extensive use of monofocal intraocular lenses in conventional cataract surgery operations. Furthermore, monofocal lenses have distinct advantages over multifocal IOLs, such as clear vision over long distances, the ability to read in poor light, and the provision of reimbursements.

Among material segments, hydrophobic acrylic holds the biggest market share, due to the increased efficacy of hydrophobic acrylic IOLs in reducing posterior capsular opacification (PCO) rate and laser capsulotomy relative to the hydrophilic intraocular lens.

Among the end-user segment, Hospitals hold the largest market share due to many advancements in technology, improved healthcare facilities by hospitals, to carry out cataract surgery operations

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

‣STAAR Surgical Company

‣HOYA Corporation

‣Lenstec

‣Inc.

‣Ophtec BV

‣Johnson & Johnson

‣Alcon

‣Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

‣Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

‣Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited

‣and HumanOptics AG.

