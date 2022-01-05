Digital Microscopes Market :How the Market will perform in Upcoming Years based on Market Size, Share, Supply Volume

Digital Microscopes Market

Digital microscopes are microscopes without eyepieces; a digital camera acts as a detector.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Digital Microscopes Market report presents the Digital Microscopes sales and revenue by companies, regions, type and application and forecast to 2028. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Overview:

Digital microscopes are microscopes without eyepieces; a digital camera acts as a detector. Moreover, digital microscopes offer several advantages over conventional optical microscope, such as image sharing and storage, portability (portable microscopes), avoidance of sample spillage, and cost effectiveness, among others.

Drivers:

Advantages offered by digital microscopes are expected to augment growth of the global digital microscopes market during the forecast period. Moreover, market players, such as Carl Zeiss, Keyence Corporation, Leica Microsystems, Olympus Corporation, Nikon Corporation, and Celestron are focusing on launching novel products to meet the increasing demand for digital microscopes around the world. This in turn is also expected to boost the growth of the global digital microscopes market.

For instance, in May 2015, Leica Microsystems announced the launch of a digital microscope, Leica DVM6, designed for inspection, analysis, and measurement in quality control, quality assurance, failure analysis, research and development, and forensics. Similarly, in April 2021, Leica Microsystems announced the launch of two Wi-Fi-capable microscopy instruments for teaching biology, anatomy, chemistry, geology, and material sciences.

Furthermore, in 2015, Olympus Corp. announced the launch of three new models of digital microscope, such as DSX510i, DSX510, and DSX110. While, in 2014, Carl Zeiss announced the launch of an automated digital microscope, Smartzoom 5, for routine and failure analysis, and in 2013, Celestron announced the launch of a new Handheld Pro digital microscope with a 5.0 MP sensor for capturing both photos and videos.

Research institutes and manufacturers are also focusing on developing digital microscopes for better disease detection and diagnosis, driving the growth of the digital microscopes market. For instance, in January 2016, researchers from the California NanoSystems Institute at UCLA developed a new technique, wavelength scanning pixel super-resolution, that greatly enhances digital microscopy images. Moreover, in December 2017, researchers from the University of Houston, United States, developed a multicolor fluorescence microscope from a smartphone and a 3-D printer. Furthermore, in June 2017, researchers from the University of Waterloo in Ontario developed a microscope, incorporating mathematics models and artificial intelligence to develop 3D images. While, in December 2017, Grundium received an investment of around US$ 2.3 million to develop a portable digital microscope.

COVID-19 Impact:

The pandemic has increased the demand for digital microscopes, as most of the studies and research are involved in studying the histology and morphology of the virus. As a result, the major players operating in the market are focusing on launching new, innovative products to meet the growing demand across the globe. For instance, in April 2020, Scopio Labs announced that the company has received CE mark certification for its X100 Full Field Peripheral Blood Smear (Full Field PBS) all-digital morphology analysis platform. The novel product facilitates efficient review of digital slides and uses its built-in artificial intelligence to compile a detailed report that can also be shared remotely with laboratory operators.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

‣Olympus Corporation

‣ Nikon Corporation

‣ Leica Microsystems

‣ Carl Zeiss AG

‣ Celestron

‣ LLC

‣ Hirox Corporation

‣ Danaher Corporation

‣Keyence Corporation

‣and Tagarno A/S.

