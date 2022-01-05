Agricultural Robots Market To Reach USD 37.24 Billion By 2028, Says Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Agricultural Robots Market Trends – Increasing adoption of agricultural drones for field inspection

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to Agricultural Robots market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report.

Agricultural Robots Market will be worth USD 37.24 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing population worldwide coupled with the rising demand for food in developing countries. The farmers are trying to enhance agricultural productivity in order to meet the growing demand for food by incorporating agricultural robots in agricultural practices. Increasing adoption of crop management devices to monitor crop growth and protect the field from any infestations is expected to drive the market's growth over the forecast period. The declining agricultural workforce in several countries due to the aging of farmers and lack of skilled labor has resulted in the increasing adoption of agricultural robots over the forecast period. Increasing labor costs due to the shortage of labor is another contributing factor to the market's growth.

The emergence of technologically advanced agricultural drones is expected to drive the demand for technology. The drones are used for the assessment of crop spraying, crop monitoring, and crop health. The drones with thermal sensors help identify the region that requires irrigation changes, and it also reduced the presence of the chemical in groundwater. With the help of Artificial Intelligence, the drones with thermal sensors are able to calculate the vegetation index of the crops and indicator of health by measuring the heat signature of the crop.

Additionally, the report also gives an insight into product portfolios, costs, sales, production capacities, and market players. Raw materials, demand analysis, product flow, and distribution channels have been studied and surveyed extensively in this research report. The key growth trends and opportunities are offered through a thorough investigation and examination of the market. A detailed course of development is offered in the report along with insights into businesses connected with it, which include firms, industries, organizations, vendors, and local manufacturers.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report: Agco Corporation, Deere and Company, GEA Group, Trimble Inc., Agjunction, Lely, DJI, Delaval, AgEagle Aerial Systems, and Topcon Positioning Group, among others.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Furthermore, the report divides the Agricultural Robots market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Agricultural Robots Market on the basis of Offering, Type, Application, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Hardware

Services

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Driverless Tractors

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Automated Harvesting Systems

Milking robots

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Dairy management

Soil management

Field farming

Animal management

Crop management

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Overview of the Agricultural Robots Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Agricultural Robots industry

