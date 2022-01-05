Furniture Foam market Applications, Types, Regional Outlook And Forecasts, 2020 -2028 | Foam Factory Inc.

Furniture Foam Market

Furniture foam is a three-dimensional material. The main components are polyols and polyisocyanates.

The latest market research report titled "Furniture Foam Market" methodically summarizes key elements of Furniture Foam research. The report provides an in-depth study of the Furniture Foam , highlighting the latest growth trends and dynamics in the Furniture Foam .

Market Overview:

Furniture foam is a three-dimensional material. The main components are polyols and polyisocyanates. The former are active hydrogen monomers that can react with one another to form a gel. These molecules link together to form the foam. Each one has its unique texture and visual appearance. When a single polygon is added to a liquid, a mixture of two different types of molecules results. This process is called dispersion and results in one bubble at a time.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global furniture foam market include Rogers Corporation, Recticel NV/SA, DuPont, Chemtura Corporation, Bayer AG, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd., Huntsman Corporation, Dow Inc., Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., BASF SE, and Covestro AG.

Key Market Drivers:

The increasing growth of the global furniture market is expected to boost the growth of the global furniture foam market. For instance, the global market value of furniture in 2020 was assessed at around US$ 509.8 billion. Foam can be flexible, rigid, or semi-rigid. Whether it is rigid or flexible, it is a multiscale system with several properties. During production, the material undergoes a chemical reaction with the reactive ingredients, which are then poured onto a moving surface. During the process, foam reaches its final density and cures into a slab, which is a material that is not easily deformed. Increasing usage of these furniture foams in several end-use sectors is estimated to propel the growth of the global furniture foam market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

The imposition of lockdowns owing to the ascending COVID-19 cases across the world, lead to a reduction in demand for furniture raw materials, mainly from March 2020 to June 2020. The key suppliers and consumers in the Asia Pacific region either delayed their purchases or canceled their advance orders. In the European region, a reduction in demand for polyurethane foams from the end-use sectors was a key factor that restrained the growth of the global furniture foam market.

Key Takeaways:

The global furniture foam market was calculated at around US$ 37.8 billion in 2020 and increasing at a CAGR of 7.5% is projected to reach around US$ 54.3 billion by the year 2025, owing to increasing usage of furniture foams in several end-use sectors, such as furniture and automobile. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of furniture stores in the world is expected to enhance market growth.

North America is expected to hold a major share of the global furniture foam market, owing to the increasing prevalence of furniture stores in the United States. For instance, according to American Home Furnishings Alliance, currently, there are 27,782 furniture store businesses in the US.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global furniture foam market, owing to the increasing production of furniture foams, along with the prevalence of key market players in the region.

