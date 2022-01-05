Pork Meat Market is Generating Revenue of $257,874.5 Million by 2027 | Major Companies, Strategies and New Trends

Pork Meat

The consumption patterns of people have altered all around the world. This is attributed to increase in awareness among health-conscious consumers

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pork Meat Market by Type (Chilled and Frozen), Packaging (Store Wrap, Modified Atmosphere Packaging, Vacuum Packaging, Shrink Bags, and Others), and Application (Household and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027".As per the report, the global pork meat industry accounted for $236.11 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $257.87 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2027.

The growth of the pork meat market can be attributed to increase in affinity of people toward fast food and packaged food. Moreover, the expansion retail market and easy availability of the product through various sales channel makes it convenient for consumers to purchase packaged pork meat. This helps drive the sales figures and makes way for the market growth. However, rise in the adoption of veganism and implementation of stringent regulations toward animal cruelty act as the major restraints of the global pork meat market. On the contrary, rise in popularity for organic pork meat and clean label products is expect to open avenue for the global pork meat market growth.

By packaging, the store wrap segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. This is attributed to it being the most popular form of wrapping used in retail outlets. However, the shrink bags segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the global pork meat market, as shrink bags are most suited in keeping perishable items fresh while being transported.

By application, the commercial segment held the lion's share in 2019, contributing to more than half of the global pork meat market. In addition, the segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2027, owing to growing working population and the trend of consuming meals outside homes.

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. In addition, the region held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the market, owing to growing adoption of meat-based diet because of factors including changes in lifestyle and increase in marketing of meat products. The global pork meat market across North America is expected to register a CAGR of 2.6% from 2021 to 2027.

COVID-19 scenario:

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the sales of pork meat have significantly decreased, owing to disruption in the supply chain and reduction in demand from restaurants. However, as governments have announced relaxation in lockdown measures and hotels & restaurants have resumed dining services, the demand for pork meat is anticipated to increase.

Key players in the pork meat market have relied on product launch as their key strategic move to stay relevant in the global market. The key players in the pork meat industry profiled in the report are WH Group, JBS S.A., Smithfield Foods, Triumph Foods, Danish Crown, Tyson Foods Inc., Tönnies, Yurun Group, Vion Food Group Ltd., and Shuanghui Development.

