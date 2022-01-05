Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Report Perspective with Study of Leading Players 2022 – 2028 | Abbot Laboratories,

Peripheral Vascular Devices

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐚𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

Peripheral vascular disease (PVD) is also known as arterial insufficiency of legs, arteriosclerosis obliterans, and claudication. It is a blood circulation disease that affect blood vessels in the brain or heart by narrowing them or causing spasm or blockage. The disease normally causes pain in the legs, fatigue and specifically during energetic physical activities that subsides with rest. The peripheral vascular disease affects blood vessels that supply oxygenated blood to kidneys, stomach, arms, and stomach.

The global peripheral vascular devices market was valued at US$ 8,319.0 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 14,592.7 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2020 and 2027.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Frequent approvals and launch of novel products is expected to augment growth of the global peripheral vascular device market through the forecast time. For instance, in September 2019, at the 31st Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) Conference, Terumo Medical Corporation announced the launch of R2P MISAGO RX Self-expanding Peripheral Stent designed for peripheral procedures.

Rise in the number of diabetes cases is expected to fuel growth of the global market of peripheral vascular devices market. For instance, as per a study published in the journal Diabetes Research and Clinical Practice in September 2019, diabetes is expected to affect 463 million people across the world and the number will increase to 578 million till 2030 and 700 million till 2045.

Launch of services to treat peripheral artery disease is expected to propel growth of the global market of peripheral vascular devices market. For instance, in March 2020, a center for vascular treatment, Modern Vascular based in the U.S. launched a new facility in Thornton, CO for peripheral artery treatment.

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬:

Rigorous procedure of approval is expected to hamper growth of the global market of peripheral vascular devices. The medical authorities such as FDA and CE categorised peripheral vascular devices as high risk class III medical devices due to their direct human body contact complicating and making the procedure of approval stringent.

𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:

Favourable government agreements for peripheral vascular devices is expected to create lucrative environment of growth opportunities for market players. For instance, in January 2020, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs awarded a contract to Cook Medical that included products like Zenith aortic endografts, associated interventional devices, and Zilver PTX Drug-Eluting Peripheral Stent for the treatment of patient suffering from vascular disease.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐚𝐱𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐲:

• By End User

o Hospitals

o Ambulatory Surgical Centers

o Clinics

• By Product Type

o Peripheral Vascular Stents

o PTA Guidewires

o Peripheral Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheters

o Chronic Total Occlusion Devices

o Atherectomy Devices

o Aortic Stents

o Embolic Protection Devices

o Synthetic Surgical Grafts

o Inferior Vena Cava Filters

• By Region

o North America

o Europe

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Asia Pacific

o Africa

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

key players operating in the global peripheral vascular devices market are, Boston Scientific Corporation, Emboline Inc., Cook Group Inc., Covidien PLC, Medtronic Plc, Bayer AG, Abbot Laboratories, Angioscore, BD, Cordis Corporation, Edward Lifesciences Corporation, and St. Jude Medical.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

Key players in the market are adopting various strategies such as approvals and launch of novel products to expand product portfolio. For instance, in 2018, the U.S. FDA granted approval to Boston Scientific Corporation for a drug-eluting Vascular Stent system, Eluvia to treat peripheral artery disease.

