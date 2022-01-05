Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market to Witness Moderate Growth Rate During 2022 to 2028

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market report presents the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems sales and revenue by companies, regions, type and application and forecast to 2028. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems are often preferred over computed tomography (CT) scans. There are no ionizing radiations used. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is also a typical alternative for neuroimaging and studying neurological tumors since it delivers higher-resolution pictures than CT scans.

Statistics:

The global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market was worth US$ 5,107.3 Million in 2019.

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market: Drivers

The introduction of new MRI systems is expected to propel the global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market growth during the forecast period. For example, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. introduced the Vantage Orian 1.5T premium MRI system in November 2018, which uses adaptive noise cancellation PURERF Rx technology to eliminate noise.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: Seimens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic plc, Aurora Imaging Technologies Inc., General Electric Company, Hitachi Ltd., Esaote SpA, The InterMed Group, and Canon Medical Systems Corporation.

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market: Opportunities

The growing use of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is expected to drive the global magnetic resonance imaging market growth over the forecast period. For instance, Cullman Regional reported in October 2019 that it would open a new health care facility in Hartselle, Alabama, featuring an imaging center and specialist physician clinic installed with bone densitometers, 3D mammography, Ultrasound, MRI, X-ray, and CT scan.

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market: Restraints

High levels of radiation exposure are expected to hamper the global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market growth over the forecast period. Magnetic resonance imaging's radiation dose is a health issue since radiation increases the chance of cancer.

Key Takeaways:

The global Magnetic Resonance Imaging market accounted for US$ 5,107.3 million in 2019 and grow at a CAGR of 3.3 % and is expected to grow to US$ 6,637.2 million by 2027 during the forecast period 2020-2027. over the forecast period, the incidence of chronic disorders would increase in both developed and developing economies.

The Closed Magnetic Resonance Imaging segment accounted for the largest share in the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging market in 2019, contributing to 65.4% of the market share. The segment's growth is driven by rising approvals for new products and research over the forecast period.

Market Trends

The introduction of MRI-compatible monitoring systems is expected to fuel the global magnetic resonance imaging market growth over the forecast period. For instance, Iradimed Corporation obtained U.S. food and drug administration 510(k) clearance in December 2018 for their 3883 MRI-compatible invasive blood pressure modules to be used with its 3880 MRI-compatible patients’ vital signs surveillance system.

Key market players are focusing on a variety of marketing techniques to increase their market position. For instance, at the 8th U.S.-China Health Forum in Sichuan, China in October 2018, Aurora Imaging Technologies, Inc. demonstrated the first breast portable MRI for breast cancer screening in China.

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players contributing to the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market are Medtronic plc, The InterMed Group, Hitachi Ltd., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips NV, Aurora Imaging Technologies Inc., Siemens AG, and Esaote SpA.

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market: Key Developments

Key market players are concentrating on the approval and introduction of new products in order to grow their product range. For instance, Medtronic plc obtained U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in August 2020 for its InterStim SureScan MRI leads and InterStim Micro neurostimulator for the treating of patients with bladder and bowel control disorders.

Segmentation

Scope of the report

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market, By Type:

‣Open

‣Closed

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market, By Field Strength:

‣High field

‣Midfield

‣Low field

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market, By Region:

‣North America

