Contraceptives Market 2022-2028 Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy & Downstream Buyers

Contraceptives

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐂𝐄𝐏𝐓𝐈𝐕𝐄𝐒 𝐃𝐑𝐔𝐆𝐒 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐃𝐄𝐕𝐈𝐂𝐄𝐒 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐊𝐄𝐓 𝐀𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐘𝐒𝐈𝐒

Male condoms are an example of male contraceptives, while intrauterine devices, diaphragms, female condoms, vaginal rings, sponges, and subdermal implants, and are examples of female contraceptives.

𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬:

The global contraceptives market is expected to be worth US$ 25,969.2 million in 2020, rising to US$ 37,889.0 million by 2027.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬

The approval and introduction of new products are expected to drive the global contraceptives market growth during the forecast period. For instance, Evofem Biosciences, Inc. obtained US Food and Drug Administration approval in May 2020 for Phexxi (potassium bitartrate, lactic acid, and citric acid) vaginal gel used to prevent unwanted pregnancies in females of reproductive capacity for use as an on-demand form of contraception.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

R&D in emergency contraceptives is expected to provide attractive growth prospects for global contraceptives market players. For instance, the Alfred Hospital in Australia and Monash University researchers published a study in March 2020 that explored the impact of oral contraceptive androgenicity on visuospatial and social-emotional cognition in reproductive-aged women.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬

The lower birth rate is expected to limit the use of contraceptive pills and devices, stifling the global contraceptive market growth over the forecast period. According to the National Vital Statistics System, the estimated number of births in the U.S. in 2018 was 3,788,235, a 2% less from 2017 and the lowest number of births in 32 years.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬:

The global contraceptives market was worth US$ 24,605.4 million in 2019 and is expected to grow US$ 37,889.0 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5 % during the forecast period 2020-2027. Rising population and a greater emphasis on family planning are key factors driving the global contraceptive market growth over the forecast period.

In 2019, devices accounted for the largest share in the global contraceptive market, representing 57.2 % of the market share, trailed by drugs. The availability of a wide range of simple-to-use devices, as well as the availability of a number of manufacturers, is assisting in the global emergency contraceptives market growth during the forecast period.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

R&D in male birth control pills is expected to drive the global emergency contraceptives market growth over the forecast period. For instance, University of Washington researchers in March 2018 indicated good results from a small clinical study involving 100 men for a male birth control tablet that lowers testosterone production.

Key market players are focusing on the launch and approval of new products to increase their product offerings. For instance, Evofem Biosciences, Inc. stated in December 2019 that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved receipt of the New Drug Application resubmission for Amphora, a Multipurpose Vaginal pH Regulator (MVP-R), for pregnancy prevention.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞

Some of the key players contributing to the global emergency contraceptives market are BioSante Pharmaceuticals Inc., Perrigo Company plc, Mankind Pharma, Uniprix, Agile Therapeutics Inc., Actavis Generics (Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.), Pantarhei Bioscience B.V., Sandoz International GmbH, Merck & Co, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Allergan, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Mayer Laboratories, Inc., Gavis Pharmaceuticals (Lupin Limited), Pfizer, Inc., HRA Pharma, Church & Dwight, Co. Inc., Evofem Biosciences, Inc., SA, and Bayer HealthCare AG.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

January 2020: Bayer HealthCare AG announced a license agreement with Daré Bioscience, Inc., a supplier of women's health products, under which Bayer will sell Daré's investigational contraceptive product, Ovaprene, in the U.S. once it is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

• By Type

o Drugs

⦿ Oral Contraceptive Pills

⦿ Injectables

⦿ Topical

⦿ Devices

⦿ Male Condoms

⦿ Female Condoms

⦿ Diaphragms

⦿ Sponges

⦿ Vaginal Rings

⦿ Subdermal Implants

⦿ IUD

o By Region

⦿ North America

⦿ Latin America

⦿ Europe

⦿ The Asia Pacific

⦿ Middle East

⦿ Africa

