Contraceptives Market 2022-2028 Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy & Downstream Buyers

Contraceptives

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ๐‚๐Ž๐๐“๐‘๐€๐‚๐„๐๐“๐ˆ๐•๐„๐’ ๐ƒ๐‘๐”๐†๐’ ๐€๐๐ƒ ๐ƒ๐„๐•๐ˆ๐‚๐„๐’ ๐Œ๐€๐‘๐Š๐„๐“ ๐€๐๐€๐‹๐˜๐’๐ˆ๐’

Male condoms are an example of male contraceptives, while intrauterine devices, diaphragms, female condoms, vaginal rings, sponges, and subdermal implants, and are examples of female contraceptives.

๐’๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ:

The global contraceptives market is expected to be worth US$ 25,969.2 million in 2020, rising to US$ 37,889.0 million by 2027.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐œ๐ž๐ฉ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

The approval and introduction of new products are expected to drive the global contraceptives market growth during the forecast period. For instance, Evofem Biosciences, Inc. obtained US Food and Drug Administration approval in May 2020 for Phexxi (potassium bitartrate, lactic acid, and citric acid) vaginal gel used to prevent unwanted pregnancies in females of reproductive capacity for use as an on-demand form of contraception.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐œ๐ž๐ฉ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ

R&D in emergency contraceptives is expected to provide attractive growth prospects for global contraceptives market players. For instance, the Alfred Hospital in Australia and Monash University researchers published a study in March 2020 that explored the impact of oral contraceptive androgenicity on visuospatial and social-emotional cognition in reproductive-aged women.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐œ๐ž๐ฉ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ

The lower birth rate is expected to limit the use of contraceptive pills and devices, stifling the global contraceptive market growth over the forecast period. According to the National Vital Statistics System, the estimated number of births in the U.S. in 2018 was 3,788,235, a 2% less from 2017 and the lowest number of births in 32 years.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐“๐š๐ค๐ž๐š๐ฐ๐š๐ฒ๐ฌ:

The global contraceptives market was worth US$ 24,605.4 million in 2019 and is expected to grow US$ 37,889.0 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5 % during the forecast period 2020-2027. Rising population and a greater emphasis on family planning are key factors driving the global contraceptive market growth over the forecast period.

In 2019, devices accounted for the largest share in the global contraceptive market, representing 57.2 % of the market share, trailed by drugs. The availability of a wide range of simple-to-use devices, as well as the availability of a number of manufacturers, is assisting in the global emergency contraceptives market growth during the forecast period.

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ

R&D in male birth control pills is expected to drive the global emergency contraceptives market growth over the forecast period. For instance, University of Washington researchers in March 2018 indicated good results from a small clinical study involving 100 men for a male birth control tablet that lowers testosterone production.

Key market players are focusing on the launch and approval of new products to increase their product offerings. For instance, Evofem Biosciences, Inc. stated in December 2019 that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved receipt of the New Drug Application resubmission for Amphora, a Multipurpose Vaginal pH Regulator (MVP-R), for pregnancy prevention.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐œ๐ž๐ฉ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž

Some of the key players contributing to the global emergency contraceptives market are BioSante Pharmaceuticals Inc., Perrigo Company plc, Mankind Pharma, Uniprix, Agile Therapeutics Inc., Actavis Generics (Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.), Pantarhei Bioscience B.V., Sandoz International GmbH, Merck & Co, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Allergan, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Mayer Laboratories, Inc., Gavis Pharmaceuticals (Lupin Limited), Pfizer, Inc., HRA Pharma, Church & Dwight, Co. Inc., Evofem Biosciences, Inc., SA, and Bayer HealthCare AG.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐œ๐ž๐ฉ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ

January 2020: Bayer HealthCare AG announced a license agreement with Darรฉ Bioscience, Inc., a supplier of women's health products, under which Bayer will sell Darรฉ's investigational contraceptive product, Ovaprene, in the U.S. once it is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง

โ€ข By Type

o Drugs

โฆฟ Oral Contraceptive Pills

โฆฟ Injectables

โฆฟ Topical

โฆฟ Devices

โฆฟ Male Condoms

โฆฟ Female Condoms

โฆฟ Diaphragms

โฆฟ Sponges

โฆฟ Vaginal Rings

โฆฟ Subdermal Implants

โฆฟ IUD

o By Region

โฆฟ North America

โฆฟ Latin America

โฆฟ Europe

โฆฟ The Asia Pacific

โฆฟ Middle East

โฆฟ Africa

