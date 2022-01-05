Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Focuses On Providing Fast And Uninterrupted Connectivity

Virtual Private Network (VPN) Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

The Business Research Company's VPN Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing technological advancements are gaining the popularity in the global virtual private network (VPN) market. TBRC’s virtual private network (VPN) market outlook shows the increase in investments in VPN technologies to provide fast and uninterrupted internet connectivity and remote accessibility. For instance, in 2020, Microsoft Corporation, a US-based technology company has integrated advanced features in its VPN Gateway. This Microsoft Azure VPN Gateway connects the user's surrounding networks via site-to-site VPNs, similar to how the user connects to a remote branch office. In operating systems such as Linux and Windows, this feature allows an end-user from a remote location to maintain user profiles in the central database.

The global virtual private network (VPN) market size is expected to grow from $38.56 billion in 2021 to $45.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.0%. The change in growth trend of the virtual private network (VPN) market is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The virtual private network (VPN) market share is expected to reach $91.20 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.7%.

In September 2021, Kape Technologies, a UK-based cybersecurity company acquired Express VPN service from Express VPN International Ltd for a $936 million. The acquisition will broaden Kape Technologies' footprint into commercial digital privacy and also increases its customer base from 3 million to 6 million. Express VPN International Ltd is a British Virgin Islands-based VPN service provider.

North America was the largest region in the virtual private network (VPN) market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the virtual private network (VPN) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major players covered in the global virtual private network (VPN) market are Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco Systems, Golden Frog, Juniper Networks, Microsoft Corporation, Safer Social Ltd, Avast, Citrix Systems, Columbitech, Google, IBM Corporation, NetMotion Software, WatchGuard Technologies, Array Networks, NCP Engineering, BlackBerry, Smith Micro Software, and GZ Systems Ltd.

TBRC’s global virtual private network market report is segmented by type into IP VPN, mobile VPN, cloud VPN, multiprotocol label switching (MPLS), by component into solution, services, by connectivity into site-to-site, remote access, extranet, by deployment into cloud, on-premise, by end-user into bfsi, manufacturing, healthcare, telecom and it, government, others.

Virtual Private Network (VPN) Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (IP VPN, Mobile VPN, Cloud VPN, Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS)), By Component (Solution, Services), By Connectivity (Site-To-Site, Remote Access, Extranet), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), By End-User (BFSI, Manufacturing Healthcare, Telecom And IT, Government) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a virtual private network (VPN) market overview, forecast virtual private network (VPN) market size and growth for the whole market, virtual private network (VPN) market segments, geographies, virtual private network (VPN) market trends, virtual private network (VPN) market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

