LUPC Commission Meeting

MAINE, January 12 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: January 12, 2022

Start Time: 9:00 AM

Location: Virtual Meeting - Connection and technical details to be posted here

Meeting description/purpose:

The meeting agenda summarizes the administrative, planning, permitting and compliance matters that the Commission is scheduled to hear. The agenda is posted approximately one week prior to the meeting date. A record of the meeting, which includes audio files of Commission discussions and slide shows of staff presentations, is usually posted within two weeks of the meeting date. Meeting minutes, summarizing the outcomes of and Commission actions on scheduled items, are posted approximately six weeks after the meeting date.

Agenda with link to Meeting

