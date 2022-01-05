Waste Management Market Trends, Share, Analysis & Forecast, 2021–2030 | Covid-19 Impact With Top Leading Players

Growth of the global waste management market is driven by proactive government measures to reduce illegal dumping.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report analyzes the global waste management market on the basis of type, service, and region. The types of waste covered in this report are municipal waste and industrial waste. The services taken into consideration in the report are collection and disposable services. The collection service segment is further divided into collection & transportation, storage & handling, and sorting. The disposable services segment is sub-classified into landfills, recycling, compositing & anaerobic digestion, and others.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “waste management market by type and service: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030,” the global waste management market size was valued at $1,612.0 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $2,483.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/423

The report includes revenue generated from treatment of nonhazardous solid waste of residential and non-residential users. Further, rise in urban population is expected to result in growth in waste generation. In addition, rise in industries and commercial sector has also led to rise in amount of waste. Moreover, environmental problems such as soil, water and air pollution has raised, owing to unplanned waste dumping over last few years. Environmental awareness has significantly fueled the demand for waste management in developed countries and is incorporating rapidly in developing countries.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

During lockdown, owing to coronavirus, the waste production mainly increased from residential areas compared to industrial and commercial centers, as industries and offices were partially or completely shut down so very less industrial and commercial waste was generated. Further, decline in production of new goods led to fall in demand for recyclable material such as rubber and plastic. However, reopening of production facilities and introduction of vaccines for coronavirus disease has led to re-initiation of waste management companies and waste recycle industry at their full-scale capacities.

Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/423

Key Market Players

Biffa Plc

Clean Harbors, Inc.

Covanta Holding Corporation

Daiseki Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Remondis Se & Co. Kg

Republic Services, Inc.

Suez

Veolia Environnement

Waste Management Inc.

Key Benefits

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging waste management market trends and dynamics.

In-depth waste management market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The waste management market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

Key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the waste management industry.

Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/423

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of Market Research Reports and Business Intelligence Solutions. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.