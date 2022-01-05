FAMEEX Announces the Upgrade of Its Blockchain Trading Platform

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, FAMEEX upgraded its blockchain trading platform, users will experience a new platform with beginner-friendly, safe trading journey and robust matching engine. Blockchain is a keep-changing technology where dozens of new projects are born every single day. There are opportunities to become rich overnight and yet there are scams running rampant everywhere. When investors consider which platforms to trade, they usually expect that the platforms could be the gatekeeper.



As a rising exchange FAMEEX has been dedicated to safety and security since its trial operation in September 2019 and official launch on 1st of January 2020. According to the FAMEEX official website, they are putting security as the most important issue and that is also the reason why they can stand out in the vast sea of cryptocurrency exchanges. Users hardly need to be concerned about the security issue when trading on FAMEEX with a four-layer ladder encryption protection mechanism.



Safety and Security Come First



As an investor-oriented platform, FAMEEX assures users enjoy the investing journey with the user-friendly platform and services starting from log on to open orders. In the past two years, FAMEEX gradually expands business services and products, among which is the well-known passive investment tool-Grid Trading Bot.



With 8 different security verifications, FAMEEX ensures the user the best security of its account. For example, users would be indicated to set up a more sophisticated and less likely to be hacked password. Through notifications, FAMEEX recommends users to change passwords regularly in case of any malicious attack. Users can check their login record on the official website or App to learn if any suspicious activities are happening.



Less Risky with FAMEEX Grid Trading Bot to Utilizes Investors' Fund Wisely



Grid Trading Bot, one of the biggest advantages of FAMEEX is not like any other in the crypto market. FAMEEX offers around thirty trading pairs but what makes FAMEEX the most different from others is that the Bot only opens one buy and sell order respectively, meaning the investors do not have to "lock" their funds on the grids so that they can better utilize their money.

About FAMEEX



FAMEEX has dedicated in providing safe, stable and fast trading experience for users. Since the priority of FAMEEX is security and safety, it only offers the mainstream cryptocurrencies having no exploitation concerns. The services including, grid trading, perpetual futures contract, spot trading and super commission rebate program are provided.



With a four-layer ladder encryption protection mechanism, users who trade on FAMEEX hardly need to consider the safety issue while enjoying relatively low trading fees. The basic spot trading fee is 1‰ while the futures trading fee is 0.2‰. Through constant optimizations, FAMEEX hopes to offer a more enjoyable trading journey for users who can trade straightforwardly.

