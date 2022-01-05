Wound Dressing Market Outlook 2028, Latest Development & Leading Manufacturers 3M Company, Coloplast A/S

High incidence of trauma wounds, injuries, burns, and chronic wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers results in constant demand for wound dressing.

A wound dressing is used in direct contact with the wound to help it heal and prevent further issues or complications. Different wound dressings are used depending on the type of wound, but they all aim to help reduce infection.

Drivers:

High prevalence of chronic wounds, rise in development of new wound dressing equipment, and increasing funding for research and development is expected to augment the growth of the global wound dressing market during the forecast period.

Major players are focusing on launching novel products for wound dressing are also adopting various strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, to enhance their market share/position. For instance, in February 2019, Axio Biosolutions launched MaxioCel, a next- gen (advanced) wound care dressing made of chitosan, in India. The 'first of its kind' product is expected to offer comfort and faster healing to people suffering from chronic wounds. Moreover, in May 2019, 3M, US-based conglomerate, completed the acquisition of wound care solutions provider Acelity and its KCI subsidiaries The deal, announced in May, is part 3M’s strategy to boost presence in advanced and surgical wound care..

Regional Insights:

North America is expected to witness robust growth in the global wound dressing market due to frequent launches and approvals of novel products for wound dressing and management. For instance, in February 2017, Crawford Healthcare received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its wound dressing KerraCel AG. The product contains silver to kill bacteria, while other wound dressings by Crawford use iodine, honey, or polyhexamethylene biguanide for effective wound management.

Moreover, in 2014, Healogics launched an integrated wound care community model to provide patient counseling and ensure that patients have a safe transition to and from hospitals.

Key Players:

• MiMedx Group

• Medtronic Plc

Inc.

• Organogenesis Inc.

• Medline Industries

Inc.

• Mölnlycke Healthcare

• Smith & Nephew plc

• Derma Sciences

Inc.

• Coloplast A/S

• 3M Company

• Integra LifeSciences Corporation.

