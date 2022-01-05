Industrial Valves Market Worth $93,664.9 Million by 2028 | by Material Type, Valve Type & Application

Automation in control valves has made major advancements, owing to growing emphasis on precise positioning and automation of industrial valves.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The industrial valves market is a saturated market with slow organic growth. However, under ‘Industry 4.0,’ major industries are switching toward automation of industrial processes, which is likely to create a demand for industrial valves globally. The automated regulation and control of valves in industrial applications can upgrade the global industrial valves market substantially during the forecast period.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Industrial Valves Market by Material Type, Valve Type, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028,” the global industrial valves market size is expected to reach $93,664.9 million in 2028 from $58,547.9 million in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Industrial valves are electro-mechanical or mechanical devices used for control of gases, liquid, slurries, and others through pipes and tubes in industries. Different kinds of industrial valves perform various functions such as shut on/off, pressure control, and other regulation purposes. There are various kinds of industrial valves, including ball valves, butterfly valves, check valves, gate valves, globe valves, pinch valves, and others, which are designed for regulation, control, and on & off purposes.

Moreover, industrial valves are manufactured using carbon steel, cast iron, stainless steel, and various other metal alloys for attaining high efficiency. Furthermore, the high automation and control in industrial valves improve their functioning in hazardous applications such as oil & gas, chemical processing, nuclear power generation plants, and others. In addition, the implementation of automation technologies has assisted in reducing the wastage of liquids passing through the pipes and valves, which result in reduction of costs.

Key Market Players

AVK Holding A/S

Avcon Controls Private Limited

Schlumberger Limited

Crane Co.

Emerson Electric Co.

Flowserve Corporation

Forbes Marshall

IMI plc

Metso Corporation

The Weir Group plc

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global industrial valves market trends and dynamics.

An in-depth analysis of the market is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2021 and 2028.

Extensive industrial valves market analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive industrial valves market opportunity analysis of all the countries is also provided in the report.

The global industrial valves market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2028 is included in the report.

The key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

