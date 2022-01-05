Air Ambulance Services Market is Projected to Grow at a 10.1% CAGR by 2028 | Air Methods Corporation, Deccan Charters

Air Ambulance Services Market

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022

New Research Study "Air ambulance service Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.

Air ambulance service is an advanced medical service, which uses air transportation such as airplane and helicopters equipped with medical equipment and staffed by medical professionals just like traditional ground ambulances.

Drivers:

Favorable reimbursement policies, especially in developed economies, are expected to propel growth of the global air ambulance services market over the forecast period. Favorable policies help these services to grow by helping them overcome the challenges associated with higher prices. According to the Government Accountability Office (GAO), Medicaid and Medicare payments accounted for around 12.0 and 30.0% of market revenue, respectively, while private insurers accounted for around 50.0% out-of-pocket payments, which is rare because the service is expensive.

Moreover, players in the market are focusing on launching novel products in the market, which in turn is expected to boost growth of the global air ambulance services market. For instance, the integration of newly available satellite and cellular-based data communication technologies to improve air ambulance services has become a new trend in the market.

Furthermore, market players are adopting various strategies, such as partnership-collaboration, to strengthen their geographic presence. For instance, in April 2019, Air Methods, the leading air medical service provider, expanded its partnership with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and will now be part of the plans’ in-network health coverage benefits in six additional states across the country, such as California, Nevada, Georgia, Virginia, Colorado, and New York.

COVID-19 Impact;

The outbreak of COVID-19 had an adverse effect on many industries, and the air ambulance services market is also no exception. Safety measures, such as social distancing, quarantine, and travel constraints are expected to lead to a sharp decline in business and consumer spending until the end of the second quarter of 2020.

Moreover, increasing number COVID-19 cases worldwide are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunity for market players to launch air ambulance to transport people from remote areas to urban sprawls quickly.

For instance, in September 2020, the Government of Karnataka, India inaugurated Bengaluru-based ICATT Kyathi's integrated air ambulance services at Jakkur Aerodrome. Air ambulance will pick and drop patients even from the remote areas to urban sprawls in quick time. The air ambulance will have a doctor, a nurse, a paramedical officer, and two pilots.

Key Players:

Key player active in the global air ambulance services market are Express Aviation Services, AirMed International, AMR Air Ambulance, Falck Danmark A/S, Air Charter Service, Deccan Charters, Air Ambulance Specialists, Air Methods Corporation, Scandinavian Air Ambulance, and Envision Healthcare Companies.

Key Developments:

Market players are adopting various strategies and are investing in technologically advanced products around the world. For instance, in April 2017, Air Medical Group Holdings, a medical transport and emergency medical service provider, acquired Air Medical Resource Group of South Jordan, Utah to increase critical care aircraft services.

The following are the study objectives for this report:

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.

