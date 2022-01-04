WISCONSIN, January 4 - An Act to amend 175.60 (2g) (a) and (5) (a) 6., 948.605 (1) (b) and 948.605 (2) (a); to repeal and recreate 948.605 (2) (b) 1r.; and to create 948.605 (1) (ak) and (aq) of the statutes; Relating to: possession of a firearm by a licensee in a place of worship located on the grounds of a private school.
Status: S - Available for Scheduling
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb584
You just read:
SB584 in Sen: Representative Steffen added as a cosponsor - 2022-01-04
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.