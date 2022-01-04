SB584 in Sen: Representative Steffen added as a cosponsor - 2022-01-04

WISCONSIN, January 4 - An Act to amend 175.60 (2g) (a) and (5) (a) 6., 948.605 (1) (b) and 948.605 (2) (a); to repeal and recreate 948.605 (2) (b) 1r.; and to create 948.605 (1) (ak) and (aq) of the statutes; Relating to: possession of a firearm by a licensee in a place of worship located on the grounds of a private school.