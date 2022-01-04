WISCONSIN, January 4 - An Act to amend 20.445 (1) (bm), 106.27 (2g) (a) 1., 106.27 (2g) (a) 2. and 106.27 (3); and to create 20.445 (1) (bp) and 106.27 (1p) of the statutes; Relating to: green jobs training program grants, providing an exemption from emergency rule procedures, and making an appropriation.
Status: A - Workforce Development
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab781
You just read:
AB781 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Workforce Development - 2022-01-04
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.