AB783 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Colleges and Universities - 2022-01-04

WISCONSIN, January 4 - An Act to create 115.29 (9) of the statutes; Relating to: model academic standards related to climate change; grants to develop climate change curriculum resources; funding for the University of Wisconsin System and special education; and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: A - Colleges and Universities

