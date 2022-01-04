WISCONSIN, January 4 - An Act to amend 196.374 (2) (a) 1. and 196.374 (3) (b) 1.; and to create 196.374 (1) (gm), 196.374 (2) (a) 2. f. and 196.374 (3) (f) 5. of the statutes; Relating to: Focus on Energy inclusion of programs promoting energy efficiency and renewable energy measures for low-income households. (FE)
Status: A - Energy and Utilities
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab792
You just read:
AB792 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Energy and Utilities - 2022-01-04
