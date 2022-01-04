Secretary Gorbea Launches New Open Government Center

RHODE ISLAND, January 4 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea today announced the launch of an online suite of tools aimed at improving the transparency and accessibility of public data and government information. The new Open Government Center at sos.ri.gov includes additional resources to help facilitate civic participation and government accountability, such as tips for testifying before the General Assembly, an explanation for how to read proposed legislation, and guidance for filing Access to Public Records Requests. The website is accessible in a variety of languages through Google translate.

"Since entering office, I have made increasing civic literacy and participation a priority of my administration. I am committed to encouraging Rhode Islanders to play an active role in our state," Gorbea said. "The new Open Government Center streamlines information about how government works for the people. I will always push to modernize resources to ensure Rhode Islanders have the information they need, when they need it, to be fully engaged with their government and in their community."

Along with resources to facilitate deeper civic participation and government accountability, Secretary Gorbea's new Open Government Center is a centralized hub of her interactive data visualizations on topics such as voter turnout, redistricting, lobbying, and legislation lifecycles. The Center also links to frequently requested items in other areas of state government such as state leases, state contracts, executive orders, and agency rules and regulations. These resources will make it easier for small businesses to find information about regulatory changes, especially in response to the COVID pandemic.

"My office intersects with all levels of government and my staff hear from Rhode Islanders every day looking for information that is frequently unrelated to the Department of State," Gorbea said. "We took that experience and channeled it into the Open Government Center so that Rhode Islanders can now independently find the information they are looking for."

###