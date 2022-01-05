Submit Release
News Search

There were 638 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,725 in the last 365 days.

2021 ERTC Eligibility/Qualification Check – Small Business Resource Launched

ERTC Today, a tax credit consulting firm, has released an online tool to help small business owners determine if they are eligible for the 2021 Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC).

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The newly launched tool also allows participants to secure consultations to discuss their eligibility for the tax credit and the amount they can expect to receive. The ERTC does not have to be paid back, and any business, with fewer than 500 employees, both non-profits and start-ups, may potentially qualify.

The tool, along with more information about the ERTC, can be found at https://scotthall.co/employee-retention-tax-credit

This latest announcement is intended to raise awareness about the recently approved tax credit. It was initiated by the IRS to assist small businesses in maintaining their staff during these challenging times, via payroll cost refunds.

During the pandemic, many businesses have struggled with staff and supply shortages, closures, and ongoing uncertainty. Lawmakers have passed several relief programs over the past 2 years to help business owners and staff cope with these difficulties. The ERTC is one such program, introduced as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act in March 2020.

Businesses may be eligible for relief if they were forced to suspend their normal operations in part or completely in 2020 or 2021 due to a governmental order, if they conducted trade or business during those years, and if their employers were in operation during either qualifying year.

Refunds may range up to $28,000 per employee, regardless of whether the business owner has previously received assistance from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Before March 2021, many businesses chose the PPP, but since IRS regulations have changed many more businesses are eligible for both relief programs.

ERTC Today is endorsed by Scott Hall, a New York-based digital content marketer and enterprise software expert who is dedicated to supporting small businesses. In addition to tax consultation, Mr. Hall provides many small business resources on his blog, including advice on social media management software, domain name registrars, webinar tools, and video hosting platforms.

Of Mr. Hall’s business support skills, a satisfied client has said: “Scott opens sales doors by mitigating complex, possibly difficult sales hurdles into non-issues for clients. His unique combination of skills made him a leader on my team.”

Interested parties can find more details at https://scotthall.co/employee-retention-credit-2021


Website: https://scotthall.co


Name: Scott Hall
Email: scott@scotthall.co
Organization: ScottHall.co
Address: 60 West 23rd St. Suite 638, New York, NY 10010, United States

You just read:

2021 ERTC Eligibility/Qualification Check – Small Business Resource Launched

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.