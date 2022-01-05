Former Bank of America CEO Hugh McColl Discusses Race, Equity in Upcoming Video Series ‘Bridge Builder Conversations’
The series, which debuts Jan. 13, challenges cultural leaders like McColl to explore opportunities to bridge build within their industries.
You can't decide that you're going to rule out 50 percent of the world because they're not the same color as you. ... I think the key factor that keeps us apart is fear.”CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former Bank of America CEO Hugh McColl is the first of nine cultural leaders participating in Bridge Builder Conversations, a video series debuting Thursday, January 13 at 8am ET meant to explore the opportunities and challenges of building bridges across racial, cultural and socioeconomic differences.
The series, sponsored by Bank of America, HUE HOUSE, Urban Outfitters and Mansion, will be hosted by Charlotte-based entrepreneur and community leader David “Dae-Lee” Arrington and can be viewed on the Bridge Builder YouTube channel.
McColl is a fourth-generation banker and former chairman and CEO of Bank of America who’s been an outspoken ally in recent years working to bring light to the economic gap affecting the Black community in Charlotte and beyond.
In his Bridge Builder Conversations episode, McColl talks about his journey building relationships across race and working through implicit bias.
“I grew up in a very segregated society,” McColl said, explaining how as a child he lived on a street that stretched from some of the wealthiest white residents to many of the poorest, predominately Black residents.
“I was the worst kind of racist in that I didn’t question it,” he continued. “I just thought, ‘That’s the way things are.’
“You can't decide that you're going to rule out 50 percent of the world because they're not the same color as you are,” McColl later added. “I think the key factor that keeps us apart is fear.”
In addition to discussing racial disparity, McColl also shares some of the experiences that fueled his success in the banking industry.
“He’s a powerful man that is still actively learning and growing at this later point in his journey when many just become comfortable,” Dae-Lee said about McColl. “His voice and willingness to be transparent has the potential to create a ripple effect, advancing change among leaders who know and respect him within the banking industry.”
Dae-Lee hopes this project will encourage others to have their own honest conversations and recognize the value in cultivating authentic relationships across our differences.
Bridge Builder Conversations is a creative resource from Bridge Builder Consulting™, an innovative, relationship-centered consulting agency, engaging organizations and their leaders as they navigate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) work. Dae-Lee’s Bridge Builder Motivational Journal is now available, as well as the Bridge Builder Patreon and Bridge Builder Motivations podcast on all podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Bridge Builder Conversations kicks off on January 13, 2022, with remaining episodes releasing bi-weekly through May 5. Details for the series can be found at WeBridgeBuild.com/BBC.
Bridge Builder Conversations Lineup:
Jan. 13 – Hugh McColl, former chairman and CEO of Bank of America
Jan. 27 – Myloan Dinh, multidisciplinary artist and former refugee
Feb. 10 – Kyle Mosher, multidisciplinary artist featured by Forbes, The New York Times, HBO and others
Feb. 24 – Maria Howell, accomplished actress and singer
March 10 – Veronica Calderon, senior vice president of diversity, inclusion & equity at Truliant
March 24 – Michael Marsicano, president and CEO of Foundation For The Carolinas
April 7 – Dennis Reed, Jr, award-winning songwriter, recording artist and CEO of Inspire the Fire
April 21 – Molly Shaw, former president and CEO of Communities In Schools of Charlotte-Mecklenburg
May 5 – Harvey B. Gantt, first African American elected as mayor in Charlotte
ABOUT DAVID ‘DAE-LEE’ ARRINGTON
David “Dae-Lee” Arrington is a Norfolk, Va., native who now calls Charlotte, N.C., home. Summarizing his journey “from the corner to the cul-de-sac,” Dae-Lee experienced a 180-degree racial, cultural and socioeconomic shift that changed his life and inspired his work today to bridge divides that keep us from experiencing our collective best.
Dae-Lee is a 40 Under 40 Business Journal Winner, GRAMMY-nominated producer, recording artist, co-owner of Black-owned creative agency HUE HOUSE, founding member of Fair Play Music Equity Initiative and serves on many boards and community organization committees.
