Exterior Wall Systems Market Worth $221,974.8 Million by 2030 | Key Segments, Benefits & Opportunity

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global exterior wall systems market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to rise in investment in various end-user industries such as residential and non-residential construction. A number of players are expanding their business globally, owing to increased customer base, enhanced effective operations, developed product portfolios of exterior wall systems, and expanded geographical reach. This is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global exterior wall systems market.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Exterior Wall Systems Market by Material, Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global exterior wall systems market size was $125.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $221.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.

The report analyzes the global exterior wall systems market on the basis of material, application, type, and region. The materials covered in this report are glass and fiberglass, fiber, cement, metal and others. The applications taken into consideration in the report are residential, commercial, and industrial. By type, the market is classified into ventilated, non-ventilated, and curtain wall. The market is driven by development in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors and economic growth globally. However, fluctuation in raw material prices is anticipated to hamper the growth of the exterior wall systems market.

In 2020, based on material, the glass and fiberglass material segment dominated the global exterior wall systems market, accounting for the largest share of the global exterior wall systems industry, followed by others segment. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is growing with high CAGR, owing to urbanization and economic development in the developing countries such as Japan, China, the U.S, and others.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 has already affected the sales of global exterior wall systems market in 2020, and is expected to hamper the growth of the global exterior wall systems market. The major demand for exterior wall systems was badly affected due to the spread of COVID-19 virus. Further, the disruption of supply chains hinders the installation of exterior wall systems products in the commercial and residential buildings. Though a recovery is predicted as a result of the impact of the development sector on the economy.

Key Market Players

Etex Group

SCG

Alcoa Corporation

Schweiter Technologies AG

AGC Inc. Louisiana Pacific Corporation

Nichiha Corporation

CSR LTD.

CRH

Cornerstone Building Brands.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global exterior wall systems market trends and dynamics.

An in-depth market analysis is conducted by global exterior wall systems market estimations for the global exterior wall systems market segments between 2020 and 2030.

Extensive analysis of the global exterior wall systems market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global exterior wall systems market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

The key market players within the containment barrier market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the global exterior wall systems.

