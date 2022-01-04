Notice of Public Meeting - Lead Service Line Planning Task Force 01.06.22

The next meeting of the Lead Service Line Planning Task Force meeting will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually on the WebEx link below.

Proposed Meeting Agenda

1. Roll Call of Task Force Members 2. Adoption of Meeting Minutes and Meeting Agenda 3. Review of Plan Timelines 4. Update on the Identification of Lead Service Line Replacements Experts 5. Review of Infrastructure Bill 6. Review of Third-Party Cost Study 7. Summary of Revised Lead and Copper Rule 8. Review of Task Force Work Plan and Subcommittee Assignments 9. Finalize the Guiding Principles 10. Public Input 11. Action Items and Future Agenda Items

The Task Force is only offering a remote meeting option. To join remotely:

On a computer or mobile phone: Join via Webex>> Event number: 2304 499 9558 Password: public

By phone: 1-650-479-3208 Access code: 2304 499 9558

For additional information, please contact DOEE at [email protected].