Los Angeles-based SpotSaver appoints SocioSquares to create its web identity
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SocioSquares is a Philadelphia headquartered digital marketing agency with over 10 years of experience in enabling clients with the tools to succeed in the fast and competitive digital world. From website design to advanced SEO, growth marketing to email marketing, social media to videos, this Google and Facebook business partner delivers a wide range of expertise to help clients get that all-important result - "Leads". SocioSquares now pushes its track record of growth and performance a notch higher by gaining the business mandate of SpotSaver.
"We are glad that SpotSaver has entrusted us with this responsibility and the team is excited about the opportunity to establish the young brand in the digital space" said SocioSquares CEO Gaurav (Rav) Mendiratta.
"We are excited to partner with SocioSquares to push our brand awareness forward as we launch into our hypergrowth phase. As we strive to empower local businesses through our intuitive and cost-effective virtual queuing system, we are happy to have SocioSquares on board, helping us expand in our local markets and beyond,” said SpotSaver Founder and CEO, Abby Ispahani.
About SpotSaver
Imagine a world where everyone can get to happiness without the long wait. Conceptualized and developed by a talented young team of technopreneurs, the WOC-owned SaaS company, SpotSaver, will help customers access places and experiences without wasting time in queues. SpotSaver’s efficiency-driven, cloud-based virtual queuing platform will also enable small businesses to enhance their customer management process and experiences through advanced and predictive data analytics resulting in a superior customer experience. By partnering with SocioSquares, SpotSaver will put into place the web identity it needs to connect with customers and begin its journey towards its success goals.
At SocioSquares, we’re driven by the passion to help businesses get to their goals with better efficiency and shorter wait times. Our strategies and approaches have enabled us to power digital marketing for businesses in several verticals including tech startups and home improvement companies. The future of every business in America is digital and with a digital growth partner like SocioSquares, that future could just be around the corner.
