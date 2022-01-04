Ethics Committee Issues Disqualification Advice to Judges in Mentor ProgramMayo, LynneTue, 01/04/2022 - 09:58
The California Supreme Court Committee on Judicial Ethics Opinions (CJEO) has issued advice about whether judges participating in the California Judicial Mentor Program should disqualify from cases in which their mentee attorneys appear.
You just read:
Ethics Committee Issues Disqualification Advice to Judges in Mentor Program
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.