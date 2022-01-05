Dimitra announces new Agricultural Technology projects in Nepal
Dimitra Signs Agreements with Nepal’s NMC, JBS and NKC to Deliver Technology Solutions to FarmersBELIZE CITY, BELIZE, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dimitra Incorporated is exciting to be leading the delivery of Digital Technology & Regenerative Farming Methods in Crop and Livestock with three distinguished organizations within Nepalese agriculture: The NMC (Nepal Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd.), the JBS (Jiwan Bikash Samaj), and Nepal Krishi Care (NKC) Pvt Ltd. These Nepalese organizations consist of hundreds of thousands of farming-based households to whom Dimitra will provide new and innovative technology solutions for Nepal’s agriculture sectors. The goal is to ensure effective delivery to market and improve profitability for the following Nepalese crops; dairy, cereals, fish, fruits, vegetables, seed production; from farmers to end consumers with a framework of sustainable livelihood development in Nepal.
The Nepal Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd. aims to serve its members and continuously improve member health, member education, and improving environmental footprint. The NMC plans to raise members’ economic and living standards by giving members more agricultural knowledge via technology to help with self-reliance, mutual support, a sense of frugality, and encourage the good habit of saving.
“We are trying our best to figure out how to do better for smallholder farmers. I am happy with this participant program, I don’t know how we can improve, and I think I can learn from you all on where we can improve knowingly, thank you.” - Mr. Ram Chandra Uprety, Chairman, NMC, Mechinagar Municipality, Jhapa, Nepal.
Jeevan Bikas Samaj (JBS) is a national-level NGO in Nepal established to improve marginalized people's socio-economic and cultural circumstances. JBS mission is to enhance the quality of life of poor people by increasing their access to resources. JBS provides solutions for Nepal’s supply chain and the Nepalese agricultural sectors.
“I think this is a big opportunity for us. This is the first step and I hope all these things give us a lot of knowledge and information and technologies I think especially in MIS systems and software systems. I think we can provide a bigger benefit to the local community, especially farmers. Thank you.”- Mr. Yogendra Mandal, Executive Director, JBS, Morang, Nepal.
Nepal Krishi Care (NKC) Pvt Ltd provides solutions for the value supply chain problem in the cereal sectors of agriculture within Nepal. NKC is a social enterprise that supports innovative technologies and practices, including the internet of things. NKC provides consulting services in different stages of the agricultural value chain.
“We feel privileged to be associated with this kind of function and having this agreement with the world-renowned Dimitra, thank you to the Dimitra team.
We’re really hopeful that we can use the long experience and wide experience of Dimitra in the agriculture sector in Nepal in general, and for Nepal Krishi Care in specific.”-Dr. Ramchandra Khanal, Director, NKC, Belbari, Nepal.
Dimitra Incorporated is a global technology company that provides an ecosystem of agricultural technology products to advance smallholder farming performance through mobile technology, IoT sensors, artificial intelligence, blockchain, satellite imagery, and drones.
“Our partnerships with NMC, NKC, and JBS will produce great value for Nepalese agriculture. We will learn a lot from each other, Dimitra bringing technology and knowledge from Digitization projects in other countries. I am sure we will learn a lot about Nepal markets, methods and of the previous successes of Nepal Agriculture. Each country we go to, we learn a lot about that country and we learn more about ourselves.” - Jon Trask, CEO & Founder, Dimitra Incorporated
Dimitra is committed to these leading Nepalese organizations and will help enhance productivity and double Nepalese farmers’ income by adopting digital technologies and regenerative farming methods in crop and livestock management. Dimitra will use a combination of technologies like Blockchain and IoT sensors, to provide a cutting-edge supply chain management platform to maximize and automate sales and marketing processes and digitize their supply chain. Dimitra will provide technology, training, applications, and share knowledge with farmers which will strengthen Nepalese institutions and enhance farmers’ productivity and profitability. My farm, my crop, my livestock, sensor management, satellite and weather modules will be used to create awareness and lead to more sustainable farming practices in Nepal. Dimitra will work collaboratively with JBS, NKC, and NMC to create an implementation plan and monitor the results during the engagement with specific objectives that are of interest to all partners. Dimitra is looking forward to all the great opportunities that this agreement will bring.
“I am very glad to be a part of this agreement ceremony between these three organizations who are linking to 400,000 farmers of the province and Dimitra. It’s a great day actually. I’d like to congratulate all of you and I hope that one objective, doubling the income of farmers of that area will be definitely increased with the use of this technology and the government of Nepal will be always with you. Another thing that I would like to share with you is how this technology can be transferred to the other provinces and the demand for the technology should be created among the farmers of the other province. We are in a digital world and we are linking with this program in the digital world and we always struggled with new technology. Clearly Province One is the first to accept the new technology and take leaps for using this one and with the small one. Now we have three organizations who are really working with the farmers for their wealth and everything. I hope that the objective of this agreement will be fulfilled and the government of Nepal will definitely like to join with Dimitra and in the future within our rules and regulations. This is really great and I hope that with our hard work, this will continue in the whole country and will definitely increase the numbers of farmers in Nepal and that Jon will always support Nepal by interlinking farmers with the digital world. I would like to congratulate you all once again, thank you.” - Mrs. Niru Dahal Pandey, Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, Kathmandu, Nepal.
