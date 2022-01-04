Attorney General Ken Paxton has joined several states in a comment letter against the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), which requires vaccination of all healthcare workers at CMS facilities throughout the country.

It is estimated that this vaccine mandate would affect more than 17 million people and approximately 76,000 healthcare providers and would include essential care facilities such as hospice providers, emergency care hospitals in rural areas, federally-qualified health care clinics, and care facilities for those with intellectual disabilities. In addition to exacerbating the already critical shortage of healthcare professionals, forcing Americans to get vaccinated upon threat of unemployment is an unconstitutional and disappointing example of federal overreach.

To read comment letter click here.