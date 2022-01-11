Monscierge Named Best Hospitality TV Solution in the 2022 HotelTechAwards

Apple TV for Hospitality showing apps with property branding. App with curated local recommendations from the property are displayed to guests.

Monscierge's Apple TV for Hospitality was named the Best Hospitality TV Solution for the third year in a row.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We're excited to share that Monscierge has been named 2022's #1 Best Hospitality TV Solution by Hotel Tech Report.

Each month, more than 169,000 hotel industry professionals use HotelTechReport.com to make informed technology purchasing decisions. The HotelTechAwards determine the best hotel software products across every category based on customer feedback and vital proprietary data signals such as integration compatibility, organizational health, market share, partner network strength, and customer support quality.

"The ranking process is simple, transparent, and unbiased--judging is based on time-tested ranking factors developed specifically for the industry. Only verified hoteliers with hands-on experience using each product can participate in the voting process. This means that Monscierge's users decided the #1 Hospitality TV Solution," said Hotel Tech Report CEO Jordan Hollander.

"We love the ease of use and the ability to manage our content displayed to guests. It helps to make our guests feel at home during their stay."

"Monscierge and their platform connect our love of hospitality and technology. It's helped us save money and transform our property digitally."

"It's been great for promoting on-site initiatives and helping guests orientate themselves in the city. We've loved how it's saved us time."

"The authentic voice of the customer decides the winners of the annual HotelTechAwards - ranking hotel software solutions based on users' experience in buying, implementing, and using those solutions," said Jordan Hollander, CEO of Hotel Tech Report. "We're thrilled to highlight the value that the world's leading software solutions deliver to their customers. By building a platform around the voice of the people using these hotel tech solutions, we're able to deliver actionable, peer-to-peer insights that potential buyers can trust. Winning a HotelTechAward is the highest achievement in the industry because it's based on data."

The HotelTechAwards are often referred to as "the Grammys of Hotel Tech," and winners have been selected from more than 200 of the top technology products worldwide. The HotelTechAwards are the industry's only data-driven awards platform, with winners determined not by a handful of judges or popularity votes but by product reviews from a global community of verified hotel technology users across more than 120 countries.

ABOUT MONSCIERGE

Monscierge is a SaaS-powered communication platform built for the hospitality industry. Operating in over 50 countries across 26 different languages, Monscierge promises to improve guest-to-staff communication, enhance the guest experience, increase staff accountability, and enable new ways for the hospitality industry to reduce operating expenses.

ABOUT HOTEL TECH REPORT

Hotel Tech Report helps 170k hoteliers each month to understand the changing hotel technology and digital transformation landscape. We help hoteliers make smarter decisions about which technologies to adopt, keeping scalability and adaptability in mind. Hotel Tech Report helps hoteliers uncover the value propositions of emerging technologies and how they align with the needs of your property stakeholders and guests.