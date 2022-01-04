01/4/2022 - Honoring Illinois' Fallen

The Department of Central Management Services has received notice from Governor JB Pritzker that all person or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act are to fly the flags at half-staff in honor and remembrance of:

Sergeant Marlene R. Rittmanic Of the Bradley Police Department

Please lower the United States flags and the State flags at all building Occupied by your agency's personnel from:

Sunrise: Wednesday, January 5, 2022 until Sunset: Friday, January 7, 2022

More information is available at https://www.illinois.gov/about/flag-honors.html