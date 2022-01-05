Working Solutions NYC Announces New Attorney Consultation Opportunities on Misclassification of Employees in New York
Working Solutions NYC is a team of employment law attorneys focused on issues surrounding misclassification.
The laws in New York and New Jersey as to who is an employee and who is an independent contractor can be challenging to understand.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Working Solutions NYC, a team of top-rated employment attorneys working on severance, FMLA, and unpaid wages issues in New York and New Jersey at https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/, is proud to announce new consultation opportunities on the issue of misclassification. Nowadays, many actual employees may be misclassified as "independent contractors."
— Chris Q. Davis
"The laws in New York and New Jersey as to who is an employee and who is an independent contractor can be challenging to understand," explained Chris Q. Davis, managing partner at the law firm. "For this reason, we are announcing new opportunities for persons who are unsure as to whether or not they have been misclassified to speak with a lawyer."
Persons who would like to read the announcement can visit https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/wrongful-termination/. That post explains the basics of the issue, including the parallel issue of wrongful termination. In some situations, and unfortunately so, employees who ask questions may be wrongfully terminated. Fortunately, however, both New York and New Jersey have strong legal protections for employees. They must take the first step, however: they must reach out to a lawyer for a consultation as only a lawyer can assess the facts vis-a-vis the law and advise as to the next steps. Those who would like to do a little more Internet research before they discuss their potential case with an attorney are encouraged to read the information page on wrongful termination at https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/for-employees/wrongful-termination/.
FINDING AN EMPLOYMENT LAWYER IN NEW YORK AND NEW JERSEY
Here is background on this release. First and foremost, nowadays many large employers are using the "Gig economy" to treat employees as independent contractors. This serves their purpose as it reduces costs. However, misclassifications are occurring - that is, some persons who are actually correctly classified as employees are being misclassified as independent contractors. This makes the employee bear certain costs and lose certain benefits that they are entitled to under the laws of New York and/or New Jersey. To make matters worse, the single employee may face the bureaucracy of his or her employer alone. It is difficult to stand up for one's rights in that situation of power imbalance. The new post offers the opportunity for a confidential, no obligation consultation with an attorney to assess one's situation and see if one has been misclassified.
ABOUT WORKING SOLUTIONS NYC
Working Solutions NYC is a law firm with offices in New York (New York City) and New Jersey that is committed to serving the possible needs of clients who are seeking an attorney. This includes but is not limited to claims of discrimination, retaliation, FMLA violations, wrongful termination, benefits & vacation pay, FLSA violations such as unpaid & overtime wages, severance agreements, and sexual harassment. For employers, the law firm handles issues such as litigation defense, handbook & contract drafting, compliance & HR advisory services, small business services, and startup services. Persons who may have employment law issues are encouraged to reach out to the law firm for a confidential, no obligation consultation.
Jason McDonald
JM Internet Group
+1 415-655-1071
email us here