Yoel Kessler Evaluates New Migraine Treatment Safety
Yoel Kessler on New Migraine Treatment SafetyISRAEL , January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CGRP has been shown to be one of the most important molecules involved in the development of migraines. CGRP stands for calcitonin gene-related peptide, and it is a protein that is released all over the body including the tissues around the brain. When CGRP is released, it triggers nerves to release inflammatory substances in the coverings of the brain (the meninges), and for most migraine patients, causes the pain of a migraine attack.The new generation of migraine medications work to stop this cascade
How do the new drugs work?
Yoel Kessler explains CGRP is a protein that exists all over the body. When it binds receptors in parts of the nervous system the cascade of inflammation begins. These drugs are a class of drugs called monoclonal antibodies that bind to their targets like a lock and key. The new anti-CGRP medications bind to either the CGRP molecule or to the CGRP receptor and prevent this cascade from the beginning. Most patients will start to see an improvement in their migraines within a month of starting these medications. Three of the drugs are administered by an injection given under the skin and can be self-administered at home. One of the drugs must be given by a physician intravenously.
What kind of side effects comes with these treatments?
Yoel Kessler explains that these drugs are safe and well-tolerated. Most people don’t seem to have significant side effects other than some pain or inflammation at the injection site. Rarely, severe allergic reactions can occur. One of these drugs, Aimovig, which binds to the CGRP receptor may cause serious constipation and high blood pressure.
Who will benefit from these treatments?
Yoel Kessler explains that these medications have been shown to be safe and effective in adults with episodic or chronic migraine. The drugs are also being studied in children with migraine as well as for other indications.
Yoel Kessler offers insight into migraine treatments safety in one of five reports he has produced. By early 2022, he will have worked for Teva Pharmaceuticals for five years. Dr. Kessler also has two decades of medical experience.
Yoel Kessler received his graduate medical training from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine 1998-2002. Then, he obtained a Master of Business Administration in 2015.
