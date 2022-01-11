Fashion Production House Offers A Valuable Look At Winter Trends
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Evans Group, a Los Angeles clothing manufacturer, has some new information about custom fashion for winter.
In a recent blog article, the TEG team offers a unique look at some of the leading winter fashion trends. While fashion industry trends can change, there always seem to be classic mainstays that linger on.
The article serves as a valuable touchstone for both readers interested in what the fashion industry has to offer and emerging fashion designers looking to concentrate on these trends and similar clothing.
Of Puffer Jackets And Winter Fashion Trends
For example, TEG lays out the staying power of the puffer jacket. Not only is it a useful outerwear piece that keeps you warm, but, as the Los Angeles clothing manufacturer explains,
“Puffer jackets have always remained a winter trend over the years, and it seems this holiday season is no different. Brands like Stella McCartney and Givenchy constantly improve upon past puffer jacket designs. This year, the new trendy puffer jacket is more cropped this year, while the puffed sections are larger. They’re less fitted to your body’s form.”
And maybe that’s the main challenge with such a classic winter staple; finding new and exciting ways to make it fresh. As TEG points out, by virtue of it being colder outside, pieces like coats will always have a place by default. However, it’s up to the fashion designer to bring something truly unique to an already winning formula.
And, more importantly for emerging fashion designers, the clothing manufacturer is currently offering a winter sale, with 10% off orders placed before 2022. And after looking at the services that The Evans Group offers, it’s probably an opportunity for anyone who’s fashion curious to take an exciting plunge into a new world of design.
Going Incognito: Subtle Yet Stylish
Who would’ve thought that keeping things close to the vest would be so stylish? As pointed out by TEG, incognito wear is proving to be a classic winter fashion trend. To the uninitiated, incognito fashion is a trend where the wearer dons darker, more oversized garments that give the impression that the wearer is going undercover.
Along with making sense for a cold season, incognito fashion is popular all year round, too.
Citing a recent fashion show appearance, TEG illustrates the possible rise of incognito wear post-winter time.
“...incognito styles turned heads at the latest Fashion Awards in London. Actor Billy Porter, flanked by models wearing incognito jumpsuits, left a memorable impression in viewers’ minds.
Fashion giants like Dior are producing incognito wear. Is it possible to go undercover and produce a unique look with the clothes you wear? Absolutely.”
All About Moiré
Moiré is a consistently popular fabric that makes its way into numerous clothing lines, from emerging designers to established fashion production houses. As TEG elaborates:
“Moiré, the versatile wavy fabric, is aptly making waves this winter. Whether it’s a Moiré blazer for a holiday party or a dress for a fancy restaurant, Moiré is consistently one of the fabrics that we love to see.”
Moiré is a unique pattern that both works as a quasi-optical illusion and attractive fashion pattern. TEG's experienced Los Angeles pattern makers have extensive experience with Moiré to ensure that any designer can utilize the unique fabric.
Who would’ve thought that science and fashion could join forces for something people love to wear?
The Enduring Legacy of Knitwear
Of course, knitwear like sweaters will always be in style during the fall and winter seasons. Knitwear, more specifically oversized sweaters, are incredibly versatile and always popular with consumers. TEG sums up knitwear perfectly; adding a cheeky and succinct description of the beloved fashion garments:
“Of course, knitwear and winter go together like fresh-fallen snow and a nice cup of hot chocolate. If there’s one thing you can count on in the fashion industry, it’s a stylish outfit, including knitwear. In particular, oversized knitwear is experiencing a boom. So break out those oversized styles to get in on this winter sweater trend.”
Making Everything Come Together With Winter Fashion Accessories
Finally, TEG doubles down on fashion mainstays with winter fashion accessories. More specifically, scarves and boots have the most potential this winter season.
How New Fashion Designers Capitalize on Starting a Clothing Line
Along with offering the reader a unique look at winter fashion trends, TEG allows fashion designers to tap into different ways to use clothing manufacturers in 2022 and beyond.
Jennifer Evans and her business offer unique options for fashion designers looking for a small batch clothing manufacturer that serves both the Los Angeles metropolitan area and far beyond American borders.
After consulting with Jennifer Evans herself, the budding fashion designer meets with the creative design team and takes part in breathtakingly in-depth creative services.
The creative process, filled with brainstorming sessions, fashion mood board construction, and everything in between, ensures that fashion designers have ultimate creative control over their own clothing line.
After finalizing all the creative details, the fashion tech pack, or blueprint, is handed off to the pattern maker and other professionals at the clothing manufacturer. Once in the hands of the pattern maker, the extensive design process, filled with pattern drafting, draping, sewing, and cutting, proceeds.
Depending on the size of the clothing order, the fashion designer can have their order finished in a matter of weeks. If the designer orders a smaller clothing line (and TEG itself offers no minimums), designs are finished quicker, especially with rush orders.
Either way, fashion designers of any experience level can find a valuable creative ally in Jennifer Evans and The Evans Group. Regardless of a designer’s area of expertise, residence, and more, TEG has you covered.
About The Evans Group
The Evans Group, founded in 2005, is a full-service fashion development and production house based in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Since its inception, The Evans Group has worked with over 2,000 clothing brands and designers.
Learn more about The Evans Group on its website: https://tegintl.com
Jennifer Evans
