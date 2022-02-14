Start a Clothing Business in 2022: Key Tips From The Evans Group
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Citing a CNBC article regarding young clothing entrepreneur Trey Brown, The Evans Group (TEG) kicks off its definitive guide for starting a clothing business in the coming year. And coming from a fashion production house like The Evans Group, that means something.
The Los Angeles clothing manufacturer, helping emerging fashion designers worldwide start their own clothing line, regularly shares fashion industry info in its ‘Resources’ section of the site.
And in a recent addition to its voluminous blog, The Evans Group shares perhaps its most helpful guide for emerging designers to start 2022 off right.
Proven Fashion Tips: Listening To the Target Market
According to TEG, monitoring the target market is a crucial step toward success, regardless of which industry you’re in. In short, market analysis and research is a designer’s way of monitoring the pulse of consumers. For example, the clothing design one is crafting may not be in fashion this season.
According to TEG, one can essentially see what demographics are interested in. Harkening back to the CNBC articles cited at the start of their own article, TEG recognizes that entrepreneur Trey Brown spotted a valuable market in his local Philadelphia neighborhood. After that, it was a matter of compiling enough resources and sales to launch his brand into the spotlight.
And market research isn’t just unique to fashion. It provides companies in every industry with a valuable inside look into what consumers are interested in. With the fashion industry, it’s well worth manufacturing a few choice clothing samples and seeing how they perform. Is the target audience responding favorably to the clothing? If not, why? What could be improved?
The Importance of Creative Planning
A burgeoning clothing line doesn’t stand a chance in the fierce fashion markets without planning. That’s why The Evans Group cites creative planning as a foundation for starting a clothing line in the coming year.
And creative planning serves multiple purposes in this regard. For one, it helps fashion clothing into being from flashes of ideas. Secondly, it enables one to develop a brand. While crafting clothing outfits a brand with its look and feel, what are a brand’s values?
Extensive creative planning should cover multiple bases, like establishing a brand identity and tone. For example, a company like Anthropologie prides itself on its boho vibes, offering unique and eclectic houseware, clothing, and more. A designer like Greg Lauren, (who worked alongside Banana Republic and TEG for his iconic menswear line) focuses on distressed, casual fashion. Establishing these values, personalities, and more helps flesh out a budding clothing brand and make people take notice.
Finding A Clothing Manufacturer That Helps You Succeed
Even with sound planning and a realistic timeline, a fashion designer’s assets are severely limited without a skilled clothing manufacturer in their corner.
Finding a clothing manufacturer that gels with their particular style, accommodates their pool of resources, and engenders a productive environment can be highly tricky for new fashion designers.
With TEG, emerging fashion designers can meet one-on-one with Jennifer Evans to discuss the future of their fashion line.
For example, fashion designers can expect a few key aspects to build a fashion brand.
In-depth business knowledge from Jennifer Evans’s nearly twenty years of fashion industry experience.
Answering any and all questions one may have during the clothing design process
A one-on-one meeting with Jennifer herself, whether in person or via video conferencing.
During these exploratory sessions, Jennifer Evans explains various aspects of the clothing design process. Namely, going over potential budgets, designs, and fabric sourcing.
Watch Out For Minimum Order Quantities
As TEG is quick to point out on multiple occasions, a clothing manufacturer’s minimum order quantity (MOQ) can be a pesky gatekeeper for emerging designers looking to plan their first fashion foray.
For example, some high-profile clothing manufacturers (think of names like Gucci) will require clients to submit a minimum clothing order. These can range anywhere from 100 to 500. And for those more iconic brands? Way more.
As a new fashion designer, resources are likely not at the point where one can comfortably shell out funds for 500 clothing samples. As such, one needs to be aware of a clothing manufacturer’s MOQ. In fact, TEG states in another piece that not asking a clothing manufacturer about their minimum order quantities is easily one of the biggest fashion mistakes one needs to avoid. That’s why focusing on finding low MOQ clothing manufacturers is an excellent idea for rookie designers.
TEG itself offers no minimums on its clothing orders. “I started The Evans Group in 2005 as a social enterprise,” says founder and CEO Jennifer Evans. “I strived to train garment workers from mass-production factories, to sew high-end clothing in small volumes.”
And Evans and her team still commit to designers searching for small volume orders.
By having no minimums, TEG essentially gives both new and established independent fashion designers the chance to foster creative growth. And save on time and money.
What Does This Mean For Fashion Designers?
Both emerging and established fashion designers can find a valuable ally in The Evans Group, and not only due to the extensive ‘Resources’ tab located on the official site.
Jennifer Evans and her team are a creative tour de force. During meetings with the creative services team, the client fleshes out their ideas using mood boards, brainstorming, and extensive planning.
From there, the TEG team takes a solid fashion tech pack and gets to work, employing some of the most talented pattern making services in Los Angeles.
In short, using TEG’s knowledge of the process and putting it into action will guarantee unique and rewarding results.
About The Evans Group
The Evans Group, founded in 2005, is a full-service fashion development and production house based in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Since its inception, The Evans Group has worked with over 2,000 clothing brands and designers.
Learn more about The Evans Group on its website: https://tegintl.com
Jennifer Evans
